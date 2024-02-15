Kothari Products Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 72.48% YoY

Kothari Products declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 30.73% and the profit increased by 72.48% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.99% and the profit increased by 1922.73%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.76% q-o-q and increased by 1.44% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 86.58% q-o-q and decreased by 129.17% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.98 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 72.25% Y-o-Y.
Kothari Products has delivered -8.85% return in the last 1 week, 30.84% return in the last 6 months, and 14.1% YTD return.
Currently, Kothari Products has a market cap of ₹427.36 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹186.7 and ₹99.9 respectively.
Kothari Products Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|225.95
|265.79
|-14.99%
|326.21
|-30.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.41
|1.45
|-2.76%
|1.39
|+1.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.44
|0.46
|-4.35%
|0.65
|-32.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|226.37
|268.92
|-15.82%
|324.77
|-30.3%
|Operating Income
|-0.42
|-3.13
|+86.58%
|1.44
|-129.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.7
|0.37
|+2251.35%
|6.78
|+28.32%
|Net Income
|8.9
|0.44
|+1922.73%
|5.16
|+72.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.98
|0.15
|+1886.67%
|1.73
|+72.25%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹8.9Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹225.95Cr
