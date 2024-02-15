Kothari Products Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 72.48% YoY

Kothari Products declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 30.73% and the profit increased by 72.48% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.99% and the profit increased by 1922.73%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.76% q-o-q and increased by 1.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 86.58% q-o-q and decreased by 129.17% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.98 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 72.25% Y-o-Y.

Kothari Products has delivered -8.85% return in the last 1 week, 30.84% return in the last 6 months, and 14.1% YTD return.

Currently, Kothari Products has a market cap of ₹427.36 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹186.7 and ₹99.9 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kothari Products Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 225.95 265.79 -14.99% 326.21 -30.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.41 1.45 -2.76% 1.39 +1.44% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.44 0.46 -4.35% 0.65 -32.31% Total Operating Expense 226.37 268.92 -15.82% 324.77 -30.3% Operating Income -0.42 -3.13 +86.58% 1.44 -129.17% Net Income Before Taxes 8.7 0.37 +2251.35% 6.78 +28.32% Net Income 8.9 0.44 +1922.73% 5.16 +72.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.98 0.15 +1886.67% 1.73 +72.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹8.9Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹225.95Cr

