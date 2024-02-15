Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kothari Products Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 72.48% YoY

Kothari Products Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 72.48% YoY

Kothari Products Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 30.73% YoY & Profit Increased by 72.48% YoY

Kothari Products declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 30.73% and the profit increased by 72.48% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.99% and the profit increased by 1922.73%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.76% q-o-q and increased by 1.44% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 86.58% q-o-q and decreased by 129.17% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.98 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 72.25% Y-o-Y.

Kothari Products has delivered -8.85% return in the last 1 week, 30.84% return in the last 6 months, and 14.1% YTD return.

Currently, Kothari Products has a market cap of 427.36 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 186.7 and 99.9 respectively.

Kothari Products Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue225.95265.79-14.99%326.21-30.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.411.45-2.76%1.39+1.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.440.46-4.35%0.65-32.31%
Total Operating Expense226.37268.92-15.82%324.77-30.3%
Operating Income-0.42-3.13+86.58%1.44-129.17%
Net Income Before Taxes8.70.37+2251.35%6.78+28.32%
Net Income8.90.44+1922.73%5.16+72.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.980.15+1886.67%1.73+72.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹8.9Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹225.95Cr

