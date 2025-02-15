Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Q3 Results 2025:Kothari Sugars & Chemicals declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a remarkable profit increase of 610.53% year-over-year despite a topline revenue decline of 37.46%. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹5.4 crore while the revenue was reported at ₹82.75 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 18.55%, and the profit decreased by 13.6%. This indicates a challenging market environment for the company during the quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.73% quarter-on-quarter but showed a significant decrease of 23.04% year-over-year, reflecting the company's efforts to control costs.
Additionally, the operating income experienced a downturn of 12.91% quarter-on-quarter, although it increased by an impressive 259.32% year-over-year, highlighting a strong recovery compared to the previous year's performance.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹0.19, marking an increase of 111.11% year-over-year, further demonstrating the company's profitability amidst revenue challenges.
Kothari Sugars & Chemicals has seen a -9.04% return in the last week, -30.59% return over the last six months, and -15.1% year-to-date return, indicating some volatility in its stock performance.
Currently, Kothari Sugars & Chemicals holds a market capitalization of ₹302.63 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹67.5 and a low of ₹36.77, reflecting the stock's fluctuations over the past year.
Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|82.75
|101.59
|-18.55%
|132.31
|-37.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.68
|6.44
|+3.73%
|8.68
|-23.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.67
|3.66
|+0.27%
|3.54
|+3.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|76.68
|94.62
|-18.96%
|136.12
|-43.67%
|Operating Income
|6.07
|6.97
|-12.91%
|-3.81
|+259.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.88
|9.71
|-8.55%
|-0.01
|+88900%
|Net Income
|5.4
|6.25
|-13.6%
|0.76
|+610.53%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.19
|0.75
|-74.67%
|0.09
|+111.11%
