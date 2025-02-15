Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Q3 Results 2025:Kothari Sugars & Chemicals declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a remarkable profit increase of 610.53% year-over-year despite a topline revenue decline of 37.46%. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹5.4 crore while the revenue was reported at ₹82.75 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 18.55%, and the profit decreased by 13.6%. This indicates a challenging market environment for the company during the quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.73% quarter-on-quarter but showed a significant decrease of 23.04% year-over-year, reflecting the company's efforts to control costs.

Additionally, the operating income experienced a downturn of 12.91% quarter-on-quarter, although it increased by an impressive 259.32% year-over-year, highlighting a strong recovery compared to the previous year's performance.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹0.19, marking an increase of 111.11% year-over-year, further demonstrating the company's profitability amidst revenue challenges.

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals has seen a -9.04% return in the last week, -30.59% return over the last six months, and -15.1% year-to-date return, indicating some volatility in its stock performance.

Currently, Kothari Sugars & Chemicals holds a market capitalization of ₹302.63 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹67.5 and a low of ₹36.77, reflecting the stock's fluctuations over the past year.

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 82.75 101.59 -18.55% 132.31 -37.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.68 6.44 +3.73% 8.68 -23.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.67 3.66 +0.27% 3.54 +3.67% Total Operating Expense 76.68 94.62 -18.96% 136.12 -43.67% Operating Income 6.07 6.97 -12.91% -3.81 +259.32% Net Income Before Taxes 8.88 9.71 -8.55% -0.01 +88900% Net Income 5.4 6.25 -13.6% 0.76 +610.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.19 0.75 -74.67% 0.09 +111.11%