Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 610.53% YOY, profit at ₹5.4 crore and revenue at ₹82.75 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 02:24 AM IST
Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Q3 Results 2025:Kothari Sugars & Chemicals declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a remarkable profit increase of 610.53% year-over-year despite a topline revenue decline of 37.46%. The profit for the quarter stood at 5.4 crore while the revenue was reported at 82.75 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 18.55%, and the profit decreased by 13.6%. This indicates a challenging market environment for the company during the quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.73% quarter-on-quarter but showed a significant decrease of 23.04% year-over-year, reflecting the company's efforts to control costs.

Additionally, the operating income experienced a downturn of 12.91% quarter-on-quarter, although it increased by an impressive 259.32% year-over-year, highlighting a strong recovery compared to the previous year's performance.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at 0.19, marking an increase of 111.11% year-over-year, further demonstrating the company's profitability amidst revenue challenges.

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals has seen a -9.04% return in the last week, -30.59% return over the last six months, and -15.1% year-to-date return, indicating some volatility in its stock performance.

Currently, Kothari Sugars & Chemicals holds a market capitalization of 302.63 Crore, with a 52-week high of 67.5 and a low of 36.77, reflecting the stock's fluctuations over the past year.

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue82.75101.59-18.55%132.31-37.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.686.44+3.73%8.68-23.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.673.66+0.27%3.54+3.67%
Total Operating Expense76.6894.62-18.96%136.12-43.67%
Operating Income6.076.97-12.91%-3.81+259.32%
Net Income Before Taxes8.889.71-8.55%-0.01+88900%
Net Income5.46.25-13.6%0.76+610.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.190.75-74.67%0.09+111.11%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹5.4Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹82.75Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 02:24 AM IST
