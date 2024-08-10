Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.36% YOY

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 11:33 AM IST
Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital Q1 Results Live : Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust performance. The company's topline increased by 14.75% Year-over-Year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 47.36% YoY. Despite this growth, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a slight decline of 1.87% and profit decreased by 12.31%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 2.29% Quarter-over-Quarter (QoQ) and increased by 11.06% YoY. This indicates a controlled rise in operational costs amidst the growth in revenue.

Operating income for the quarter also exhibited mixed results, showing a decline of 8.73% QoQ but a substantial increase of 34.89% YoY. This highlights the company's ability to manage its operations more efficiently on a yearly basis.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 41.81, reflecting a significant increase of 47.32% YoY. This surge in EPS underscores the company's strong financial health and profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital has delivered a 7.08% return in the last week, a remarkable 38.71% return over the last 6 months, and an impressive 54.83% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. This indicates strong investor confidence and a positive market outlook for the company.

Currently, Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital boasts a market cap of 5250.92 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 4805.25 and a 52-week low of 2377.2, reflecting its significant market presence and growth potential.

Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue315.11321.11-1.87%274.61+14.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total104.66102.32+2.29%94.24+11.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization24.0623.52+2.31%22.31+7.85%
Total Operating Expense252.91252.96-0.02%228.5+10.68%
Operating Income62.268.15-8.73%46.11+34.89%
Net Income Before Taxes60.7166.91-9.26%41.75+45.41%
Net Income45.7552.18-12.31%31.05+47.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS41.8147.68-12.31%28.38+47.32%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹45.75Cr
₹315.11Cr
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:33 AM IST
