Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.36% YOY

Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital Q1 Results Live : Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust performance. The company's topline increased by 14.75% Year-over-Year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 47.36% YoY. Despite this growth, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a slight decline of 1.87% and profit decreased by 12.31%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 2.29% Quarter-over-Quarter (QoQ) and increased by 11.06% YoY. This indicates a controlled rise in operational costs amidst the growth in revenue.
Operating income for the quarter also exhibited mixed results, showing a decline of 8.73% QoQ but a substantial increase of 34.89% YoY. This highlights the company's ability to manage its operations more efficiently on a yearly basis.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹41.81, reflecting a significant increase of 47.32% YoY. This surge in EPS underscores the company's strong financial health and profitability.
In terms of stock performance, Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital has delivered a 7.08% return in the last week, a remarkable 38.71% return over the last 6 months, and an impressive 54.83% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. This indicates strong investor confidence and a positive market outlook for the company.
Currently, Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital boasts a market cap of ₹5250.92 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹4805.25 and a 52-week low of ₹2377.2, reflecting its significant market presence and growth potential.
Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|315.11
|321.11
|-1.87%
|274.61
|+14.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|104.66
|102.32
|+2.29%
|94.24
|+11.06%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|24.06
|23.52
|+2.31%
|22.31
|+7.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|252.91
|252.96
|-0.02%
|228.5
|+10.68%
|Operating Income
|62.2
|68.15
|-8.73%
|46.11
|+34.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|60.71
|66.91
|-9.26%
|41.75
|+45.41%
|Net Income
|45.75
|52.18
|-12.31%
|31.05
|+47.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|41.81
|47.68
|-12.31%
|28.38
|+47.32%
