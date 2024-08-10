Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.36% YOY

Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital Q1 Results Live : Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust performance. The company's topline increased by 14.75% Year-over-Year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 47.36% YoY. Despite this growth, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a slight decline of 1.87% and profit decreased by 12.31%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 2.29% Quarter-over-Quarter (QoQ) and increased by 11.06% YoY. This indicates a controlled rise in operational costs amidst the growth in revenue.

Operating income for the quarter also exhibited mixed results, showing a decline of 8.73% QoQ but a substantial increase of 34.89% YoY. This highlights the company's ability to manage its operations more efficiently on a yearly basis.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹41.81, reflecting a significant increase of 47.32% YoY. This surge in EPS underscores the company's strong financial health and profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital has delivered a 7.08% return in the last week, a remarkable 38.71% return over the last 6 months, and an impressive 54.83% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. This indicates strong investor confidence and a positive market outlook for the company.

Currently, Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital boasts a market cap of ₹5250.92 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹4805.25 and a 52-week low of ₹2377.2, reflecting its significant market presence and growth potential. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 315.11 321.11 -1.87% 274.61 +14.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 104.66 102.32 +2.29% 94.24 +11.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 24.06 23.52 +2.31% 22.31 +7.85% Total Operating Expense 252.91 252.96 -0.02% 228.5 +10.68% Operating Income 62.2 68.15 -8.73% 46.11 +34.89% Net Income Before Taxes 60.71 66.91 -9.26% 41.75 +45.41% Net Income 45.75 52.18 -12.31% 31.05 +47.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 41.81 47.68 -12.31% 28.38 +47.32%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹45.75Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹315.11Cr

