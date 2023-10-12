KPI Green Energy Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 64.21% YOY

KPI Green Energy declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 34.55% & the profit increased by 64.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 13.58% and the profit increased by 4.46%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 25.65% q-o-q & increased by 64.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.75% q-o-q & increased by 30.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹9.62 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 64.3% Y-o-Y.

KPI Green Energy has delivered 0.43% return in the last 1 week, 98.97% return in last 6 months and 102.5% YTD return.

Currently the KPI Green Energy has a market cap of ₹3199.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹960 & ₹345 respectively.

KPI Green Energy Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 215.07 189.36 +13.58% 159.84 +34.55% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.28 3.06 -25.65% 1.39 +64.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.7 9.44 +2.75% 5.64 +72.04% Total Operating Expense 153.61 129.54 +18.58% 112.71 +36.28% Operating Income 61.46 59.82 +2.75% 47.13 +30.41% Net Income Before Taxes 43.89 41.3 +6.25% 36.35 +20.72% Net Income 34.74 33.26 +4.46% 21.16 +64.21% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.62 9.2 +4.57% 5.86 +64.3%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹34.74Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹215.07Cr

