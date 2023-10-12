Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  KPI Green Energy Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 64.21% YOY

KPI Green Energy Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 64.21% YOY

Livemint

KPI Green Energy Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 34.55% YoY & profit increased by 64.21% YoY

KPI Green Energy Q2 FY24 Results

KPI Green Energy declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 34.55% & the profit increased by 64.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 13.58% and the profit increased by 4.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 25.65% q-o-q & increased by 64.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.75% q-o-q & increased by 30.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.62 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 64.3% Y-o-Y.

KPI Green Energy has delivered 0.43% return in the last 1 week, 98.97% return in last 6 months and 102.5% YTD return.

Currently the KPI Green Energy has a market cap of 3199.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of 960 & 345 respectively.

KPI Green Energy Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue215.07189.36+13.58%159.84+34.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.283.06-25.65%1.39+64.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.79.44+2.75%5.64+72.04%
Total Operating Expense153.61129.54+18.58%112.71+36.28%
Operating Income61.4659.82+2.75%47.13+30.41%
Net Income Before Taxes43.8941.3+6.25%36.35+20.72%
Net Income34.7433.26+4.46%21.16+64.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.629.2+4.57%5.86+64.3%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹34.74Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹215.07Cr

Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 03:06 PM IST
