KPI Green Energy Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 64.21% YOY
KPI Green Energy Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 34.55% YoY & profit increased by 64.21% YoY
KPI Green Energy Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 34.55% YoY & profit increased by 64.21% YoY
KPI Green Energy declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 34.55% & the profit increased by 64.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 13.58% and the profit increased by 4.46%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 25.65% q-o-q & increased by 64.16% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2.75% q-o-q & increased by 30.41% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.62 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 64.3% Y-o-Y.
KPI Green Energy has delivered 0.43% return in the last 1 week, 98.97% return in last 6 months and 102.5% YTD return.
Currently the KPI Green Energy has a market cap of ₹3199.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹960 & ₹345 respectively.
KPI Green Energy Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|215.07
|189.36
|+13.58%
|159.84
|+34.55%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.28
|3.06
|-25.65%
|1.39
|+64.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.7
|9.44
|+2.75%
|5.64
|+72.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|153.61
|129.54
|+18.58%
|112.71
|+36.28%
|Operating Income
|61.46
|59.82
|+2.75%
|47.13
|+30.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|43.89
|41.3
|+6.25%
|36.35
|+20.72%
|Net Income
|34.74
|33.26
|+4.46%
|21.16
|+64.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.62
|9.2
|+4.57%
|5.86
|+64.3%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹34.74Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹215.07Cr
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!