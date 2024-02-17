KPI Green Energy Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 46.87% YoY

KPI Green Energy declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 84.21% & the profit increased by 46.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 53.49% and the profit increased by 45.66%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 90.23% q-o-q & increased by 115.72% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 52.31% q-o-q & increased by 73.95% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.15 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 44% YoY.
KPI Green Energy has delivered -2.28% return in the last 1 week, 144.2% return in the last 6 months, and 43.61% YTD return.
Currently, KPI Green Energy has a market cap of ₹8471.82 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1611.83 & ₹260 respectively.
KPI Green Energy Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|330.12
|215.07
|+53.49%
|179.21
|+84.21%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.33
|2.28
|+90.23%
|2.01
|+115.72%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.95
|9.7
|+2.67%
|5.8
|+71.64%
|Total Operating Expense
|236.5
|153.61
|+53.97%
|125.4
|+88.61%
|Operating Income
|93.61
|61.46
|+52.31%
|53.82
|+73.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|71.77
|43.89
|+63.55%
|42.55
|+68.69%
|Net Income
|50.61
|34.74
|+45.66%
|34.46
|+46.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.15
|6.41
|+42.72%
|6.36
|+44%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹50.61Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹330.12Cr
