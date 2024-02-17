KPI Green Energy Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 46.87% YoY

KPI Green Energy declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 84.21% & the profit increased by 46.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 53.49% and the profit increased by 45.66%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 90.23% q-o-q & increased by 115.72% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 52.31% q-o-q & increased by 73.95% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹9.15 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 44% YoY.

KPI Green Energy has delivered -2.28% return in the last 1 week, 144.2% return in the last 6 months, and 43.61% YTD return.

Currently, KPI Green Energy has a market cap of ₹8471.82 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1611.83 & ₹260 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KPI Green Energy Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 330.12 215.07 +53.49% 179.21 +84.21% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.33 2.28 +90.23% 2.01 +115.72% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.95 9.7 +2.67% 5.8 +71.64% Total Operating Expense 236.5 153.61 +53.97% 125.4 +88.61% Operating Income 93.61 61.46 +52.31% 53.82 +73.95% Net Income Before Taxes 71.77 43.89 +63.55% 42.55 +68.69% Net Income 50.61 34.74 +45.66% 34.46 +46.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.15 6.41 +42.72% 6.36 +44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹50.61Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹330.12Cr

