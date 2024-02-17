Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  KPI Green Energy Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 46.87% YoY

KPI Green Energy Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 46.87% YoY

Livemint

KPI Green Energy Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 84.21% YoY & Profit Increased by 46.87% YoY

KPI Green Energy Q3 FY24 Results Live

KPI Green Energy declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 84.21% & the profit increased by 46.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 53.49% and the profit increased by 45.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 90.23% q-o-q & increased by 115.72% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 52.31% q-o-q & increased by 73.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.15 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 44% YoY.

KPI Green Energy has delivered -2.28% return in the last 1 week, 144.2% return in the last 6 months, and 43.61% YTD return.

Currently, KPI Green Energy has a market cap of 8471.82 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1611.83 & 260 respectively.

KPI Green Energy Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue330.12215.07+53.49%179.21+84.21%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.332.28+90.23%2.01+115.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.959.7+2.67%5.8+71.64%
Total Operating Expense236.5153.61+53.97%125.4+88.61%
Operating Income93.6161.46+52.31%53.82+73.95%
Net Income Before Taxes71.7743.89+63.55%42.55+68.69%
Net Income50.6134.74+45.66%34.46+46.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.156.41+42.72%6.36+44%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹50.61Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹330.12Cr

