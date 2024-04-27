KPI Green Energy Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.45% YOY

KPI Green Energy Q4 Results Live : KPI Green Energy announced their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline surged by 58.64% year-over-year, while the profit saw a notable increase of 35.45% YoY.
Despite the impressive annual growth, there was a decline in revenue by 12.35% and profit by 14.95% when compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a substantial rise of 10.07% quarter-over-quarter and a significant increase of 62.38% year-over-year.
Operating income, on the other hand, experienced a decrease of 13.19% q-o-q but saw a remarkable increase of 69.93% Y-o-Y.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹6.57, marking a 10.57% increase year-over-year.
In terms of market performance, KPI Green Energy delivered impressive returns of 19.36% in the last week, 290.46% in the last 6 months, and 115.53% year-to-date.
Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹12714.51 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹2109.15 & ₹312.67 respectively.
Analyst coverage as of 27 Apr, 2024, indicates a positive sentiment towards KPI Green Energy, with all 1 analyst recommending a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 27 Apr, 2024, aligns with the analyst coverage, suggesting a Buy for KPI Green Energy.
KPI Green Energy Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|289.36
|330.12
|-12.35%
|182.4
|+58.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.77
|4.33
|+10.07%
|2.94
|+62.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.29
|9.95
|+13.4%
|5.92
|+90.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|208.09
|236.5
|-12.02%
|134.57
|+54.63%
|Operating Income
|81.27
|93.61
|-13.19%
|47.83
|+69.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|60.06
|71.77
|-16.33%
|36.75
|+63.42%
|Net Income
|43.04
|50.61
|-14.95%
|31.78
|+35.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.57
|9.15
|-28.24%
|5.94
|+10.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹43.04Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹289.36Cr
