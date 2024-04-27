KPI Green Energy Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.45% YOY

KPI Green Energy Q4 Results Live : KPI Green Energy announced their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline surged by 58.64% year-over-year, while the profit saw a notable increase of 35.45% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the impressive annual growth, there was a decline in revenue by 12.35% and profit by 14.95% when compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a substantial rise of 10.07% quarter-over-quarter and a significant increase of 62.38% year-over-year.

Operating income, on the other hand, experienced a decrease of 13.19% q-o-q but saw a remarkable increase of 69.93% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹6.57, marking a 10.57% increase year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, KPI Green Energy delivered impressive returns of 19.36% in the last week, 290.46% in the last 6 months, and 115.53% year-to-date.

Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹12714.51 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹2109.15 & ₹312.67 respectively.

Analyst coverage as of 27 Apr, 2024, indicates a positive sentiment towards KPI Green Energy, with all 1 analyst recommending a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Apr, 2024, aligns with the analyst coverage, suggesting a Buy for KPI Green Energy.

KPI Green Energy Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 289.36 330.12 -12.35% 182.4 +58.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.77 4.33 +10.07% 2.94 +62.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.29 9.95 +13.4% 5.92 +90.58% Total Operating Expense 208.09 236.5 -12.02% 134.57 +54.63% Operating Income 81.27 93.61 -13.19% 47.83 +69.93% Net Income Before Taxes 60.06 71.77 -16.33% 36.75 +63.42% Net Income 43.04 50.61 -14.95% 31.78 +35.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.57 9.15 -28.24% 5.94 +10.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹43.04Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹289.36Cr

