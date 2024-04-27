Hello User
KPI Green Energy Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.45% YOY

KPI Green Energy Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.45% YOY

Livemint

KPI Green Energy Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 58.64% YoY & profit increased by 35.45% YoY

KPI Green Energy Q4 Results Live

KPI Green Energy Q4 Results Live : KPI Green Energy announced their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline surged by 58.64% year-over-year, while the profit saw a notable increase of 35.45% YoY.

Despite the impressive annual growth, there was a decline in revenue by 12.35% and profit by 14.95% when compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a substantial rise of 10.07% quarter-over-quarter and a significant increase of 62.38% year-over-year.

Operating income, on the other hand, experienced a decrease of 13.19% q-o-q but saw a remarkable increase of 69.93% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 6.57, marking a 10.57% increase year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, KPI Green Energy delivered impressive returns of 19.36% in the last week, 290.46% in the last 6 months, and 115.53% year-to-date.

Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of 12714.51 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 2109.15 & 312.67 respectively.

Analyst coverage as of 27 Apr, 2024, indicates a positive sentiment towards KPI Green Energy, with all 1 analyst recommending a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Apr, 2024, aligns with the analyst coverage, suggesting a Buy for KPI Green Energy.

KPI Green Energy Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue289.36330.12-12.35%182.4+58.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.774.33+10.07%2.94+62.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.299.95+13.4%5.92+90.58%
Total Operating Expense208.09236.5-12.02%134.57+54.63%
Operating Income81.2793.61-13.19%47.83+69.93%
Net Income Before Taxes60.0671.77-16.33%36.75+63.42%
Net Income43.0450.61-14.95%31.78+35.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.579.15-28.24%5.94+10.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹43.04Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹289.36Cr

