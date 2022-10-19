KPIT Technologies declares 2% fall in PAT, sales jumps over 8% QoQ in Q2

KPIT Technologies declares a 2.28 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) drop in net profit on a consolidated basis at ₹83.48 crore for Q2FY23 compared with ₹85.43 crore in the June quarter, however, YoY the company's net profit surged 28.23% as compared to ₹65.10 Cr recorded in the same quarter last year. The company reported net sales of ₹744.83 crore in Q2FY23 up 26.06% from Rs. 590.87 crores recorded in the same quarter last year, and sales for the quarter rose 8.61 per cent from ₹685.72 crore in June quarter. Profit before tax (PBT) declined by 2.64% from Rs. 112.09 Cr. on a quarterly basis, but climbed by 32.78% on an annual basis to Rs. 109.13 Cr in Q2FY23 from Rs. 82.18 in Q2FY22. EBITDA climbed by 3.75% QoQ and 32.77% YoY to ₹138.16 crore in Q2 FY23. In comparison to 19.4% in Q1 FY23 and 17.6% in Q2 FY22, the EBITDA margin stood at 18.5% in Q2 FY23.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}