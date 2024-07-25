KPIT Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 52.36% YOY

KPIT Technologies Q1 Results Live : KPIT Technologies declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 24.33% and the profit increasing by 52.36% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.55% and the profit increased by 24.22%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.99% q-o-q and increased by 22.54% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 25.02% q-o-q and increased by 63.04% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 is ₹6.4, which increased by 30.35% Y-o-Y.
KPIT Technologies has delivered -0.79% return in the last 1 week, 23.05% return in the last 6 months, and 22.46% YTD return.
Currently, KPIT Technologies has a market cap of ₹50304.93 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1928.7 & ₹1038 respectively.
As of 25 Jul, 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.
KPIT Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1364.63
|1317.8
|+3.55%
|1097.62
|+24.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|874.37
|832.8
|+4.99%
|713.54
|+22.54%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|52.51
|52.7
|-0.35%
|45.04
|+16.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|1089.36
|1097.62
|-0.75%
|928.79
|+17.29%
|Operating Income
|275.27
|220.18
|+25.02%
|168.84
|+63.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|276.7
|224.48
|+23.26%
|176.63
|+56.65%
|Net Income
|204.16
|164.35
|+24.22%
|134
|+52.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.4
|6.02
|+6.31%
|4.91
|+30.35%
