KPIT Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 52.36% YOY

KPIT Technologies Q1 Results Live : KPIT Technologies declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 24.33% and the profit increasing by 52.36% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.55% and the profit increased by 24.22%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.99% q-o-q and increased by 22.54% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 25.02% q-o-q and increased by 63.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is ₹6.4, which increased by 30.35% Y-o-Y.

KPIT Technologies has delivered -0.79% return in the last 1 week, 23.05% return in the last 6 months, and 22.46% YTD return.

Currently, KPIT Technologies has a market cap of ₹50304.93 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1928.7 & ₹1038 respectively.

As of 25 Jul, 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

KPIT Technologies Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1364.63 1317.8 +3.55% 1097.62 +24.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 874.37 832.8 +4.99% 713.54 +22.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 52.51 52.7 -0.35% 45.04 +16.58% Total Operating Expense 1089.36 1097.62 -0.75% 928.79 +17.29% Operating Income 275.27 220.18 +25.02% 168.84 +63.04% Net Income Before Taxes 276.7 224.48 +23.26% 176.63 +56.65% Net Income 204.16 164.35 +24.22% 134 +52.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.4 6.02 +6.31% 4.91 +30.35%