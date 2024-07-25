Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  KPIT Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 52.36% YOY

KPIT Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 52.36% YOY

Livemint

KPIT Technologies Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 24.33% YoY & profit increased by 52.36% YoY

KPIT Technologies Q1 Results Live

KPIT Technologies Q1 Results Live : KPIT Technologies declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 24.33% and the profit increasing by 52.36% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.55% and the profit increased by 24.22%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.99% q-o-q and increased by 22.54% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 25.02% q-o-q and increased by 63.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is 6.4, which increased by 30.35% Y-o-Y.

KPIT Technologies has delivered -0.79% return in the last 1 week, 23.05% return in the last 6 months, and 22.46% YTD return.

Currently, KPIT Technologies has a market cap of 50304.93 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1928.7 & 1038 respectively.

As of 25 Jul, 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

KPIT Technologies Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1364.631317.8+3.55%1097.62+24.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total874.37832.8+4.99%713.54+22.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization52.5152.7-0.35%45.04+16.58%
Total Operating Expense1089.361097.62-0.75%928.79+17.29%
Operating Income275.27220.18+25.02%168.84+63.04%
Net Income Before Taxes276.7224.48+23.26%176.63+56.65%
Net Income204.16164.35+24.22%134+52.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.46.02+6.31%4.91+30.35%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹204.16Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1364.63Cr

