KPIT Technologies Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 44.65% YOY

KPIT Technologies Q2 Results Live : KPIT Technologies declared their Q2 results on October 23, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 22.7% year-on-year (YoY). The profit surged by an impressive 44.65% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.83%, although there was a slight dip in profit of 0.2%. This indicates a strong year-on-year growth trajectory despite minor quarterly fluctuations.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw an increase of 8.05% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and a notable rise of 21.86% YoY, reflecting the investments made to support growth.

Operating income also showed positive trends, up by 5.59% QoQ and an impressive 51.52% YoY, demonstrating KPIT's ability to manage operational efficiencies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹6.27, marking a 21.43% increase YoY, further highlighting the company's profitability and commitment to shareholder returns.

Despite a -7.2% return in the last week, KPIT Technologies has delivered a solid 19.21% return over the past six months and a 7.97% year-to-date return, reflecting investor confidence.

Currently, KPIT Technologies boasts a market cap of ₹44,376.77 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1928.7 and a low of ₹1091.2, indicating a strong presence in the market.

As of October 24, 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, 2 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 have a Hold rating, 5 have a Buy rating, and 5 have a Strong Buy rating, showcasing a mixed but generally positive outlook.

The consensus recommendation as of October 24, 2024, is to Buy, reflecting analysts' confidence in KPIT's growth potential and market position.

KPIT Technologies Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1471.41 1364.63 +7.83% 1199.16 +22.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 944.78 874.37 +8.05% 775.28 +21.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 56.08 52.51 +6.8% 48.09 +16.61% Total Operating Expense 1180.74 1089.36 +8.39% 1007.32 +17.22% Operating Income 290.67 275.27 +5.59% 191.84 +51.52% Net Income Before Taxes 283.11 276.7 +2.32% 187.74 +50.8% Net Income 203.75 204.16 -0.2% 140.85 +44.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.27 6.4 -2.1% 5.16 +21.43%