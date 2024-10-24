KPIT Technologies Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 44.65% YOY

KPIT Technologies Q2 Results Live : KPIT Technologies declared their Q2 results on October 23, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 22.7% year-on-year (YoY). The profit surged by an impressive 44.65% compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.83%, although there was a slight dip in profit of 0.2%. This indicates a strong year-on-year growth trajectory despite minor quarterly fluctuations.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw an increase of 8.05% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and a notable rise of 21.86% YoY, reflecting the investments made to support growth.
Operating income also showed positive trends, up by 5.59% QoQ and an impressive 51.52% YoY, demonstrating KPIT's ability to manage operational efficiencies.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹6.27, marking a 21.43% increase YoY, further highlighting the company's profitability and commitment to shareholder returns.
Despite a -7.2% return in the last week, KPIT Technologies has delivered a solid 19.21% return over the past six months and a 7.97% year-to-date return, reflecting investor confidence.
Currently, KPIT Technologies boasts a market cap of ₹44,376.77 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1928.7 and a low of ₹1091.2, indicating a strong presence in the market.
As of October 24, 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, 2 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 have a Hold rating, 5 have a Buy rating, and 5 have a Strong Buy rating, showcasing a mixed but generally positive outlook.
The consensus recommendation as of October 24, 2024, is to Buy, reflecting analysts' confidence in KPIT's growth potential and market position.
KPIT Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1471.41
|1364.63
|+7.83%
|1199.16
|+22.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|944.78
|874.37
|+8.05%
|775.28
|+21.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|56.08
|52.51
|+6.8%
|48.09
|+16.61%
|Total Operating Expense
|1180.74
|1089.36
|+8.39%
|1007.32
|+17.22%
|Operating Income
|290.67
|275.27
|+5.59%
|191.84
|+51.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|283.11
|276.7
|+2.32%
|187.74
|+50.8%
|Net Income
|203.75
|204.16
|-0.2%
|140.85
|+44.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.27
|6.4
|-2.1%
|5.16
|+21.43%
