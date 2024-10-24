Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  KPIT Technologies Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 44.65% YOY

KPIT Technologies Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 44.65% YOY

Livemint

KPIT Technologies Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 22.7% YoY & profit increased by 44.65% YoY.

KPIT Technologies Q2 Results Live

KPIT Technologies Q2 Results Live : KPIT Technologies declared their Q2 results on October 23, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 22.7% year-on-year (YoY). The profit surged by an impressive 44.65% compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.83%, although there was a slight dip in profit of 0.2%. This indicates a strong year-on-year growth trajectory despite minor quarterly fluctuations.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw an increase of 8.05% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and a notable rise of 21.86% YoY, reflecting the investments made to support growth.

Operating income also showed positive trends, up by 5.59% QoQ and an impressive 51.52% YoY, demonstrating KPIT's ability to manage operational efficiencies.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 6.27, marking a 21.43% increase YoY, further highlighting the company's profitability and commitment to shareholder returns.

Despite a -7.2% return in the last week, KPIT Technologies has delivered a solid 19.21% return over the past six months and a 7.97% year-to-date return, reflecting investor confidence.

Currently, KPIT Technologies boasts a market cap of 44,376.77 Crore, with a 52-week high of 1928.7 and a low of 1091.2, indicating a strong presence in the market.

As of October 24, 2024, out of 14 analysts covering the company, 2 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 have a Hold rating, 5 have a Buy rating, and 5 have a Strong Buy rating, showcasing a mixed but generally positive outlook.

The consensus recommendation as of October 24, 2024, is to Buy, reflecting analysts' confidence in KPIT's growth potential and market position.

KPIT Technologies Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1471.411364.63+7.83%1199.16+22.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total944.78874.37+8.05%775.28+21.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization56.0852.51+6.8%48.09+16.61%
Total Operating Expense1180.741089.36+8.39%1007.32+17.22%
Operating Income290.67275.27+5.59%191.84+51.52%
Net Income Before Taxes283.11276.7+2.32%187.74+50.8%
Net Income203.75204.16-0.2%140.85+44.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.276.4-2.1%5.16+21.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹203.75Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹1471.41Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

