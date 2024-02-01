KPIT Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 54.57% YOY

KPIT Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 37.06% & the profit increased by 54.57% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.82% and the profit increased by 10.28%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.95% q-o-q & increased by 39.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.71% q-o-q & increased by 61.09% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹5.69 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 54.62% Y-o-Y.

KPIT Technologies has delivered -4.41% return in the last 1 week, 33.4% return in last 6 months and -3.74% YTD return.

Currently the KPIT Technologies has a market cap of ₹39510.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1640 & ₹701.7 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 01 Feb, 2024 out of 11 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

KPIT Technologies Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1256.96 1199.16 +4.82% 917.12 +37.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 790.4 775.28 +1.95% 565.18 +39.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 49.96 48.09 +3.88% 40.41 +23.65% Total Operating Expense 1048.41 1007.32 +4.08% 787.65 +33.11% Operating Income 208.55 191.84 +8.71% 129.46 +61.09% Net Income Before Taxes 211.59 187.74 +12.7% 139.37 +51.81% Net Income 155.33 140.85 +10.28% 100.49 +54.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.69 5.16 +10.27% 3.68 +54.62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹155.33Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1256.96Cr

