KPIT Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 54.57% YOY

KPIT Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 37.06% & the profit increased by 54.57% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.82% and the profit increased by 10.28%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.95% q-o-q & increased by 39.85% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 8.71% q-o-q & increased by 61.09% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.69 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 54.62% Y-o-Y.
KPIT Technologies has delivered -4.41% return in the last 1 week, 33.4% return in last 6 months and -3.74% YTD return.
Currently the KPIT Technologies has a market cap of ₹39510.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1640 & ₹701.7 respectively.
As of 01 Feb, 2024 out of 11 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 01 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.
KPIT Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1256.96
|1199.16
|+4.82%
|917.12
|+37.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|790.4
|775.28
|+1.95%
|565.18
|+39.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|49.96
|48.09
|+3.88%
|40.41
|+23.65%
|Total Operating Expense
|1048.41
|1007.32
|+4.08%
|787.65
|+33.11%
|Operating Income
|208.55
|191.84
|+8.71%
|129.46
|+61.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|211.59
|187.74
|+12.7%
|139.37
|+51.81%
|Net Income
|155.33
|140.85
|+10.28%
|100.49
|+54.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.69
|5.16
|+10.27%
|3.68
|+54.62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹155.33Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1256.96Cr
