Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  KPIT Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 54.57% YOY

Livemint

KPIT Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 37.06% YoY & profit increased by 54.57% YoY

KPIT Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 37.06% & the profit increased by 54.57% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.82% and the profit increased by 10.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.95% q-o-q & increased by 39.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.71% q-o-q & increased by 61.09% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.69 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 54.62% Y-o-Y.

KPIT Technologies has delivered -4.41% return in the last 1 week, 33.4% return in last 6 months and -3.74% YTD return.

Currently the KPIT Technologies has a market cap of 39510.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1640 & 701.7 respectively.

As of 01 Feb, 2024 out of 11 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

KPIT Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1256.961199.16+4.82%917.12+37.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total790.4775.28+1.95%565.18+39.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization49.9648.09+3.88%40.41+23.65%
Total Operating Expense1048.411007.32+4.08%787.65+33.11%
Operating Income208.55191.84+8.71%129.46+61.09%
Net Income Before Taxes211.59187.74+12.7%139.37+51.81%
Net Income155.33140.85+10.28%100.49+54.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.695.16+10.27%3.68+54.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹155.33Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1256.96Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

