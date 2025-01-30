KPIT Technologies Q3 Results 2025:KPIT Technologies declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 17.58% & the profit increased by 20.37% YoY. Profit at ₹186.97 crore and revenue at ₹1477.96 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.45% and the profit decreased by 8.24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.08% q-o-q & increased by 17.05% Y-o-Y.

KPIT Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 12.69% q-o-q & increased by 21.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.83 for Q3 which increased by 20.04% Y-o-Y.

KPIT Technologies has delivered 5.78% return in the last 1 week, -25.65% return in last 6 months and -6.46% YTD return.

Currently, the KPIT Technologies has a market cap of ₹37211.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1928.7 & ₹1223.25 respectively.

As of 30 Jan, 2025 out of 15 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 30 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.

KPIT Technologies Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1477.96 1471.41 +0.45% 1256.96 +17.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 925.15 944.78 -2.08% 790.41 +17.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 58.44 56.08 +4.21% 49.96 +16.97% Total Operating Expense 1224.19 1180.74 +3.68% 1048.42 +16.77% Operating Income 253.77 290.67 -12.69% 208.55 +21.68% Net Income Before Taxes 256.56 283.11 -9.38% 211.59 +21.25% Net Income 186.97 203.75 -8.24% 155.33 +20.37% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.83 6.27 +8.93% 5.69 +20.04%