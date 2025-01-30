KPIT Technologies Q3 Results 2025:KPIT Technologies declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 17.58% & the profit increased by 20.37% YoY. Profit at ₹186.97 crore and revenue at ₹1477.96 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.45% and the profit decreased by 8.24%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.08% q-o-q & increased by 17.05% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 12.69% q-o-q & increased by 21.68% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.83 for Q3 which increased by 20.04% Y-o-Y.
KPIT Technologies has delivered 5.78% return in the last 1 week, -25.65% return in last 6 months and -6.46% YTD return.
Currently, the KPIT Technologies has a market cap of ₹37211.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1928.7 & ₹1223.25 respectively.
As of 30 Jan, 2025 out of 15 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 30 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.
KPIT Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1477.96
|1471.41
|+0.45%
|1256.96
|+17.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|925.15
|944.78
|-2.08%
|790.41
|+17.05%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|58.44
|56.08
|+4.21%
|49.96
|+16.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|1224.19
|1180.74
|+3.68%
|1048.42
|+16.77%
|Operating Income
|253.77
|290.67
|-12.69%
|208.55
|+21.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|256.56
|283.11
|-9.38%
|211.59
|+21.25%
|Net Income
|186.97
|203.75
|-8.24%
|155.33
|+20.37%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.83
|6.27
|+8.93%
|5.69
|+20.04%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
