KPIT Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 20.37% YOY, profit at ₹186.97 crore and revenue at ₹1477.96 crore

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
KPIT Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

KPIT Technologies Q3 Results 2025:KPIT Technologies declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 17.58% & the profit increased by 20.37% YoY. Profit at 186.97 crore and revenue at 1477.96 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.45% and the profit decreased by 8.24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.08% q-o-q & increased by 17.05% Y-o-Y.

KPIT Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 12.69% q-o-q & increased by 21.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.83 for Q3 which increased by 20.04% Y-o-Y.

KPIT Technologies has delivered 5.78% return in the last 1 week, -25.65% return in last 6 months and -6.46% YTD return.

Currently, the KPIT Technologies has a market cap of 37211.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1928.7 & 1223.25 respectively.

As of 30 Jan, 2025 out of 15 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 30 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.

KPIT Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1477.961471.41+0.45%1256.96+17.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total925.15944.78-2.08%790.41+17.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization58.4456.08+4.21%49.96+16.97%
Total Operating Expense1224.191180.74+3.68%1048.42+16.77%
Operating Income253.77290.67-12.69%208.55+21.68%
Net Income Before Taxes256.56283.11-9.38%211.59+21.25%
Net Income186.97203.75-8.24%155.33+20.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.836.27+8.93%5.69+20.04%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹186.97Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1477.96Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
