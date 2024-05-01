Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  KPIT Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 47.27% YOY

KPIT Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 47.27% YOY

Livemint

KPIT Technologies Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 29.53% YoY & profit increased by 47.27% YoY

KPIT Technologies Q4 Results Live

KPIT Technologies Q4 Results Live : KPIT Technologies announced their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The company reported a 29.53% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching impressive figures.

The profit also saw a significant rise of 47.27% year-on-year, reflecting the company's effective cost management strategies and operational efficiency.

Comparing to the previous quarter, KPIT Technologies witnessed a 4.84% growth in revenue and a 5.81% increase in profit, demonstrating consistent growth momentum.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 5.36% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 29.95% year-on-year, which could be due to various factors such as expansion activities or inflation.

Furthermore, the operating income showed a positive trend with a 5.58% increase quarter-on-quarter and a remarkable 44.81% rise year-on-year, indicating strong operational performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 6.02, marking a 47.11% year-on-year growth, which is a positive sign for the company's profitability.

KPIT Technologies has also delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 9.42% return in the last week, 27.26% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of -0.35%.

As of 01 May, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating, reflecting a mix of sentiments among analysts.

With a consensus recommendation to Buy as of 01 May, 2024, investors seem optimistic about the future prospects of KPIT Technologies.

Currently, KPIT Technologies boasts a market cap of 40913.07 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of 1764 & 874.5 respectively, showcasing the company's stability and growth potential.

KPIT Technologies Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1317.81256.96+4.84%1017.37+29.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total832.8790.4+5.36%640.86+29.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization52.749.96+5.48%42.21+24.84%
Total Operating Expense1097.621048.41+4.69%865.32+26.85%
Operating Income220.18208.55+5.58%152.05+44.81%
Net Income Before Taxes224.48211.59+6.09%136.2+64.81%
Net Income164.35155.33+5.81%111.6+47.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.025.69+5.8%4.09+47.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹164.35Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1317.8Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.