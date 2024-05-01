KPIT Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 47.27% YOY

KPIT Technologies Q4 Results Live : KPIT Technologies announced their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The company reported a 29.53% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching impressive figures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The profit also saw a significant rise of 47.27% year-on-year, reflecting the company's effective cost management strategies and operational efficiency.

Comparing to the previous quarter, KPIT Technologies witnessed a 4.84% growth in revenue and a 5.81% increase in profit, demonstrating consistent growth momentum.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 5.36% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 29.95% year-on-year, which could be due to various factors such as expansion activities or inflation.

Furthermore, the operating income showed a positive trend with a 5.58% increase quarter-on-quarter and a remarkable 44.81% rise year-on-year, indicating strong operational performance.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹6.02, marking a 47.11% year-on-year growth, which is a positive sign for the company's profitability.

KPIT Technologies has also delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 9.42% return in the last week, 27.26% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of -0.35%.

As of 01 May, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating, reflecting a mix of sentiments among analysts.

With a consensus recommendation to Buy as of 01 May, 2024, investors seem optimistic about the future prospects of KPIT Technologies.

Currently, KPIT Technologies boasts a market cap of ₹40913.07 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of ₹1764 & ₹874.5 respectively, showcasing the company's stability and growth potential.

KPIT Technologies Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1317.8 1256.96 +4.84% 1017.37 +29.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 832.8 790.4 +5.36% 640.86 +29.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 52.7 49.96 +5.48% 42.21 +24.84% Total Operating Expense 1097.62 1048.41 +4.69% 865.32 +26.85% Operating Income 220.18 208.55 +5.58% 152.05 +44.81% Net Income Before Taxes 224.48 211.59 +6.09% 136.2 +64.81% Net Income 164.35 155.33 +5.81% 111.6 +47.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.02 5.69 +5.8% 4.09 +47.11%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹164.35Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1317.8Cr

