KPIT Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 47.27% YOY

KPIT Technologies Q4 Results Live : KPIT Technologies announced their Q4 results on 29 Apr, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The company reported a 29.53% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching impressive figures.
The profit also saw a significant rise of 47.27% year-on-year, reflecting the company's effective cost management strategies and operational efficiency.
Comparing to the previous quarter, KPIT Technologies witnessed a 4.84% growth in revenue and a 5.81% increase in profit, demonstrating consistent growth momentum.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 5.36% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 29.95% year-on-year, which could be due to various factors such as expansion activities or inflation.
Furthermore, the operating income showed a positive trend with a 5.58% increase quarter-on-quarter and a remarkable 44.81% rise year-on-year, indicating strong operational performance.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹6.02, marking a 47.11% year-on-year growth, which is a positive sign for the company's profitability.
KPIT Technologies has also delivered impressive returns to its investors, with a 9.42% return in the last week, 27.26% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of -0.35%.
As of 01 May, 2024, out of 12 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating, reflecting a mix of sentiments among analysts.
With a consensus recommendation to Buy as of 01 May, 2024, investors seem optimistic about the future prospects of KPIT Technologies.
Currently, KPIT Technologies boasts a market cap of ₹40913.07 Cr and has a 52-week high/low of ₹1764 & ₹874.5 respectively, showcasing the company's stability and growth potential.
KPIT Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1317.8
|1256.96
|+4.84%
|1017.37
|+29.53%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|832.8
|790.4
|+5.36%
|640.86
|+29.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|52.7
|49.96
|+5.48%
|42.21
|+24.84%
|Total Operating Expense
|1097.62
|1048.41
|+4.69%
|865.32
|+26.85%
|Operating Income
|220.18
|208.55
|+5.58%
|152.05
|+44.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|224.48
|211.59
|+6.09%
|136.2
|+64.81%
|Net Income
|164.35
|155.33
|+5.81%
|111.6
|+47.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.02
|5.69
|+5.8%
|4.09
|+47.11%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹164.35Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1317.8Cr
