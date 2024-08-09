KPT Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 55.35% YOY

KPT Industries Q1 Results Live : KPT Industries announced their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue surged by 21.19% year-over-year, indicating strong growth in its top line.

Moreover, KPT Industries witnessed a substantial 55.35% year-on-year increase in profit, reflecting efficient cost management and operational excellence.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 16.85% growth in revenue and a 12.29% rise in profit, highlighting consistent positive momentum in its financial performance.

The significant decline of 5.98% in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-on-quarter contributed to improved profitability, showcasing effective cost control measures implemented by KPT Industries.

Furthermore, the operating income saw a substantial increase of 19.75% quarter-on-quarter and a remarkable 45.76% year-on-year growth, indicating enhanced operational efficiency and strong business fundamentals.

The company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 12.05 for Q1, marking a notable 55.4% year-on-year increase, which is a positive indicator for the investors.

Investors have shown confidence in KPT Industries, as reflected in the impressive returns of 20.03% in the last 1 week, 74.05% in the last 6 months, and 78.13% year-to-date return, showcasing strong market performance.

Currently, KPT Industries boasts a market capitalization of 342.82 Cr and has a 52-week high/low stock price range of 1008.3 and 335.05 respectively, indicating the company's market position and stock price performance.

KPT Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue45.7939.19+16.85%37.79+21.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.493.71-5.98%3.71-5.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.870.92-4.73%0.76+14.2%
Total Operating Expense39.2933.76+16.38%33.33+17.9%
Operating Income6.55.43+19.75%4.46+45.76%
Net Income Before Taxes5.624.77+18%3.53+59.39%
Net Income4.13.65+12.29%2.64+55.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.0510.73+12.3%7.75+55.4%
₹4.1Cr
₹45.79Cr
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
