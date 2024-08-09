KPT Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 55.35% YOY

KPT Industries Q1 Results Live : KPT Industries announced their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue surged by 21.19% year-over-year, indicating strong growth in its top line.
Moreover, KPT Industries witnessed a substantial 55.35% year-on-year increase in profit, reflecting efficient cost management and operational excellence.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 16.85% growth in revenue and a 12.29% rise in profit, highlighting consistent positive momentum in its financial performance.
The significant decline of 5.98% in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-on-quarter contributed to improved profitability, showcasing effective cost control measures implemented by KPT Industries.
Furthermore, the operating income saw a substantial increase of 19.75% quarter-on-quarter and a remarkable 45.76% year-on-year growth, indicating enhanced operational efficiency and strong business fundamentals.
The company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹12.05 for Q1, marking a notable 55.4% year-on-year increase, which is a positive indicator for the investors.
Investors have shown confidence in KPT Industries, as reflected in the impressive returns of 20.03% in the last 1 week, 74.05% in the last 6 months, and 78.13% year-to-date return, showcasing strong market performance.
Currently, KPT Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹342.82 Cr and has a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹1008.3 and ₹335.05 respectively, indicating the company's market position and stock price performance.
KPT Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|45.79
|39.19
|+16.85%
|37.79
|+21.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.49
|3.71
|-5.98%
|3.71
|-5.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.87
|0.92
|-4.73%
|0.76
|+14.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|39.29
|33.76
|+16.38%
|33.33
|+17.9%
|Operating Income
|6.5
|5.43
|+19.75%
|4.46
|+45.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.62
|4.77
|+18%
|3.53
|+59.39%
|Net Income
|4.1
|3.65
|+12.29%
|2.64
|+55.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.05
|10.73
|+12.3%
|7.75
|+55.4%
