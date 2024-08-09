KPT Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 55.35% YOY

KPT Industries Q1 Results Live : KPT Industries announced their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue surged by 21.19% year-over-year, indicating strong growth in its top line.

Moreover, KPT Industries witnessed a substantial 55.35% year-on-year increase in profit, reflecting efficient cost management and operational excellence.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 16.85% growth in revenue and a 12.29% rise in profit, highlighting consistent positive momentum in its financial performance.

The significant decline of 5.98% in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-on-quarter contributed to improved profitability, showcasing effective cost control measures implemented by KPT Industries.

Furthermore, the operating income saw a substantial increase of 19.75% quarter-on-quarter and a remarkable 45.76% year-on-year growth, indicating enhanced operational efficiency and strong business fundamentals.

The company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹12.05 for Q1, marking a notable 55.4% year-on-year increase, which is a positive indicator for the investors.

Investors have shown confidence in KPT Industries, as reflected in the impressive returns of 20.03% in the last 1 week, 74.05% in the last 6 months, and 78.13% year-to-date return, showcasing strong market performance.

Currently, KPT Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹342.82 Cr and has a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹1008.3 and ₹335.05 respectively, indicating the company's market position and stock price performance.

KPT Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 45.79 39.19 +16.85% 37.79 +21.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.49 3.71 -5.98% 3.71 -5.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.87 0.92 -4.73% 0.76 +14.2% Total Operating Expense 39.29 33.76 +16.38% 33.33 +17.9% Operating Income 6.5 5.43 +19.75% 4.46 +45.76% Net Income Before Taxes 5.62 4.77 +18% 3.53 +59.39% Net Income 4.1 3.65 +12.29% 2.64 +55.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.05 10.73 +12.3% 7.75 +55.4%