KPT Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 55.35% YOY

KPT Industries Q1 Results Live : KPT Industries announced their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue surged by 21.19% year-over-year, indicating strong growth in its top line. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, KPT Industries witnessed a substantial 55.35% year-on-year increase in profit, reflecting efficient cost management and operational excellence.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 16.85% growth in revenue and a 12.29% rise in profit, highlighting consistent positive momentum in its financial performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The significant decline of 5.98% in Selling, general & administrative expenses quarter-on-quarter contributed to improved profitability, showcasing effective cost control measures implemented by KPT Industries.

Furthermore, the operating income saw a substantial increase of 19.75% quarter-on-quarter and a remarkable 45.76% year-on-year growth, indicating enhanced operational efficiency and strong business fundamentals.

The company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹12.05 for Q1, marking a notable 55.4% year-on-year increase, which is a positive indicator for the investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors have shown confidence in KPT Industries, as reflected in the impressive returns of 20.03% in the last 1 week, 74.05% in the last 6 months, and 78.13% year-to-date return, showcasing strong market performance.

Currently, KPT Industries boasts a market capitalization of ₹342.82 Cr and has a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹1008.3 and ₹335.05 respectively, indicating the company's market position and stock price performance.

KPT Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 45.79 39.19 +16.85% 37.79 +21.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.49 3.71 -5.98% 3.71 -5.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.87 0.92 -4.73% 0.76 +14.2% Total Operating Expense 39.29 33.76 +16.38% 33.33 +17.9% Operating Income 6.5 5.43 +19.75% 4.46 +45.76% Net Income Before Taxes 5.62 4.77 +18% 3.53 +59.39% Net Income 4.1 3.65 +12.29% 2.64 +55.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.05 10.73 +12.3% 7.75 +55.4%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.1Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹45.79Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}