K&R Rail Engineering Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 37.38% YOY

K&R Rail Engineering Q1 Results Live : K&R Rail Engineering declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, reporting a significant downturn in financial performance compared to the same period last year. The company's revenue saw a sharp decrease of 28.92% year-over-year, while profit plummeted by 37.38% YoY.

When compared to the previous quarter, K&R Rail Engineering's revenue declined by 7.34%. However, the company managed to achieve a remarkable profit increase of 140.83% quarter-over-quarter.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a mixed trend. These expenses declined by 15.92% on a quarterly basis but saw an increase of 7% when compared year-over-year.

Operating income for the quarter also presented a mixed picture. While it surged by 148.6% compared to the previous quarter, it experienced a decline of 37.67% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.76, marking a substantial decrease of 71.21% year-over-year, reflecting the challenging financial conditions the company is currently facing.

In terms of stock performance, K&R Rail Engineering has delivered a 5.1% return over the last week. However, the stock has been under significant pressure over a longer period, with a -32.1% return over the last 6 months and a -33.63% year-to-date return.

As of now, K&R Rail Engineering has a market capitalization of ₹1006.06 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹863.35 and ₹414 respectively, indicating considerable volatility in its stock price over the past year.

K&R Rail Engineering Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 142.23 153.51 -7.34% 200.1 -28.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.86 1.02 -15.92% 0.8 +7% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.83 0.82 +0.19% 0.83 -0.15% Total Operating Expense 137.5 163.26 -15.78% 192.49 -28.57% Operating Income 4.74 -9.75 +148.6% 7.6 -37.67% Net Income Before Taxes 4.42 -10.69 +141.34% 7.04 -37.2% Net Income 3.18 -7.78 +140.83% 5.08 -37.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.76 -3.68 +120.65% 2.64 -71.21%