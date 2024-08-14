K&R Rail Engineering Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 37.38% YOY

K&R Rail Engineering Q1 Results Live : K&R Rail Engineering declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, reporting a significant downturn in financial performance compared to the same period last year. The company's revenue saw a sharp decrease of 28.92% year-over-year, while profit plummeted by 37.38% YoY.
When compared to the previous quarter, K&R Rail Engineering's revenue declined by 7.34%. However, the company managed to achieve a remarkable profit increase of 140.83% quarter-over-quarter.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a mixed trend. These expenses declined by 15.92% on a quarterly basis but saw an increase of 7% when compared year-over-year.
Operating income for the quarter also presented a mixed picture. While it surged by 148.6% compared to the previous quarter, it experienced a decline of 37.67% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.76, marking a substantial decrease of 71.21% year-over-year, reflecting the challenging financial conditions the company is currently facing.
In terms of stock performance, K&R Rail Engineering has delivered a 5.1% return over the last week. However, the stock has been under significant pressure over a longer period, with a -32.1% return over the last 6 months and a -33.63% year-to-date return.
As of now, K&R Rail Engineering has a market capitalization of ₹1006.06 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹863.35 and ₹414 respectively, indicating considerable volatility in its stock price over the past year.
K&R Rail Engineering Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|142.23
|153.51
|-7.34%
|200.1
|-28.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.86
|1.02
|-15.92%
|0.8
|+7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.83
|0.82
|+0.19%
|0.83
|-0.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|137.5
|163.26
|-15.78%
|192.49
|-28.57%
|Operating Income
|4.74
|-9.75
|+148.6%
|7.6
|-37.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.42
|-10.69
|+141.34%
|7.04
|-37.2%
|Net Income
|3.18
|-7.78
|+140.83%
|5.08
|-37.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.76
|-3.68
|+120.65%
|2.64
|-71.21%
