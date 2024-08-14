K&R Rail Engineering Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 37.38% YOY

Published14 Aug 2024, 11:23 AM IST
K&R Rail Engineering Q1 Results Live : K&R Rail Engineering declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, reporting a significant downturn in financial performance compared to the same period last year. The company's revenue saw a sharp decrease of 28.92% year-over-year, while profit plummeted by 37.38% YoY.

When compared to the previous quarter, K&R Rail Engineering's revenue declined by 7.34%. However, the company managed to achieve a remarkable profit increase of 140.83% quarter-over-quarter.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses showed a mixed trend. These expenses declined by 15.92% on a quarterly basis but saw an increase of 7% when compared year-over-year.

Operating income for the quarter also presented a mixed picture. While it surged by 148.6% compared to the previous quarter, it experienced a decline of 37.67% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.76, marking a substantial decrease of 71.21% year-over-year, reflecting the challenging financial conditions the company is currently facing.

In terms of stock performance, K&R Rail Engineering has delivered a 5.1% return over the last week. However, the stock has been under significant pressure over a longer period, with a -32.1% return over the last 6 months and a -33.63% year-to-date return.

As of now, K&R Rail Engineering has a market capitalization of 1006.06 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low stand at 863.35 and 414 respectively, indicating considerable volatility in its stock price over the past year.

K&R Rail Engineering Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue142.23153.51-7.34%200.1-28.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.861.02-15.92%0.8+7%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.830.82+0.19%0.83-0.15%
Total Operating Expense137.5163.26-15.78%192.49-28.57%
Operating Income4.74-9.75+148.6%7.6-37.67%
Net Income Before Taxes4.42-10.69+141.34%7.04-37.2%
Net Income3.18-7.78+140.83%5.08-37.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.76-3.68+120.65%2.64-71.21%
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:23 AM IST
