Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 65.83% YoY

Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss decreased by 65.83% YoY

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live
Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live

Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live : Kratos Energy & Infrastructure declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The company's topline remained flat, with a 0% change in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the loss decreased significantly by 65.83% YoY, indicating improved operational efficiency or cost management.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue also showed no change, staying steady with a 0% decline. The loss, however, saw a dramatic reduction of 89.84% compared to the previous quarter, further highlighting a strong improvement in the company's financial health.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses remained unchanged both on a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, reflecting consistent cost control measures.

Operating income showcased a mixed performance. It was down by 6.48% q-o-q, indicating some challenges in the company's operations during the quarter. Nevertheless, the operating income saw a significant increase of 81.12% YoY, suggesting a robust recovery and better operational management compared to the same period last year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.48, which is an improvement of 65.54% YoY. This increase in EPS signals that the company is on a path to reducing its losses and potentially moving towards profitability in the future.

Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total00-0%0-0%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-9.09%0-9.09%
Total Operating Expense0.030.02+6.48%0.14-81.12%
Operating Income-0.03-0.02-6.48%-0.14+81.12%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.05-0.47+89.82%-0.14+65.83%
Net Income-0.05-0.47+89.84%-0.14+65.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.48-4.68+89.74%-1.39+65.54%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-0.05Cr
₹0Cr
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:31 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsKratos Energy & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 65.83% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue