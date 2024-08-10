Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 65.83% YoY

Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 65.83% YoY

Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss decreased by 65.83% YoY

Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live

Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live : Kratos Energy & Infrastructure declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The company's topline remained flat, with a 0% change in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the loss decreased significantly by 65.83% YoY, indicating improved operational efficiency or cost management.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue also showed no change, staying steady with a 0% decline. The loss, however, saw a dramatic reduction of 89.84% compared to the previous quarter, further highlighting a strong improvement in the company's financial health.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses remained unchanged both on a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, reflecting consistent cost control measures.

Operating income showcased a mixed performance. It was down by 6.48% q-o-q, indicating some challenges in the company's operations during the quarter. Nevertheless, the operating income saw a significant increase of 81.12% YoY, suggesting a robust recovery and better operational management compared to the same period last year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.48, which is an improvement of 65.54% YoY. This increase in EPS signals that the company is on a path to reducing its losses and potentially moving towards profitability in the future.

Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total00-0%0-0%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-9.09%0-9.09%
Total Operating Expense0.030.02+6.48%0.14-81.12%
Operating Income-0.03-0.02-6.48%-0.14+81.12%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.05-0.47+89.82%-0.14+65.83%
Net Income-0.05-0.47+89.84%-0.14+65.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.48-4.68+89.74%-1.39+65.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.05Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

