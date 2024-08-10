Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 65.83% YoY

Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live : Kratos Energy & Infrastructure declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The company's topline remained flat, with a 0% change in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the loss decreased significantly by 65.83% YoY, indicating improved operational efficiency or cost management. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue also showed no change, staying steady with a 0% decline. The loss, however, saw a dramatic reduction of 89.84% compared to the previous quarter, further highlighting a strong improvement in the company's financial health.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses remained unchanged both on a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, reflecting consistent cost control measures.

Operating income showcased a mixed performance. It was down by 6.48% q-o-q, indicating some challenges in the company's operations during the quarter. Nevertheless, the operating income saw a significant increase of 81.12% YoY, suggesting a robust recovery and better operational management compared to the same period last year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.48, which is an improvement of 65.54% YoY. This increase in EPS signals that the company is on a path to reducing its losses and potentially moving towards profitability in the future.

Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -9.09% 0 -9.09% Total Operating Expense 0.03 0.02 +6.48% 0.14 -81.12% Operating Income -0.03 -0.02 -6.48% -0.14 +81.12% Net Income Before Taxes -0.05 -0.47 +89.82% -0.14 +65.83% Net Income -0.05 -0.47 +89.84% -0.14 +65.83% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.48 -4.68 +89.74% -1.39 +65.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.05Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

