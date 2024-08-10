Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 65.83% YoY

Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Q1 Results Live : Kratos Energy & Infrastructure declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024. The company's topline remained flat, with a 0% change in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the loss decreased significantly by 65.83% YoY, indicating improved operational efficiency or cost management.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue also showed no change, staying steady with a 0% decline. The loss, however, saw a dramatic reduction of 89.84% compared to the previous quarter, further highlighting a strong improvement in the company's financial health.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses remained unchanged both on a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, reflecting consistent cost control measures.
Operating income showcased a mixed performance. It was down by 6.48% q-o-q, indicating some challenges in the company's operations during the quarter. Nevertheless, the operating income saw a significant increase of 81.12% YoY, suggesting a robust recovery and better operational management compared to the same period last year.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.48, which is an improvement of 65.54% YoY. This increase in EPS signals that the company is on a path to reducing its losses and potentially moving towards profitability in the future.
Kratos Energy & Infrastructure Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-9.09%
|0
|-9.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.03
|0.02
|+6.48%
|0.14
|-81.12%
|Operating Income
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-6.48%
|-0.14
|+81.12%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.05
|-0.47
|+89.82%
|-0.14
|+65.83%
|Net Income
|-0.05
|-0.47
|+89.84%
|-0.14
|+65.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.48
|-4.68
|+89.74%
|-1.39
|+65.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.05Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
