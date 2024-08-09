Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 3.03% YOY

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 21.81% YoY & loss decreased by 3.03% YoY

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q1 Results Live
Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q1 Results Live

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q1 Results Live : Krebs Biochemicals & Industr declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 21.81% & the loss decreased by 3.03% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.65% and the loss decreased by 11.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.6% q-o-q & increased by 4.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 18.78% q-o-q & increased by 9.05% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -2.4 for Q1 which increased by 2.83% Y-o-Y.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr has delivered -5.71% return in the last 1 week, 14.37% return in last 6 months and 9.41% YTD return.

Currently the Krebs Biochemicals & Industr has a market cap of 184.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of 121.55 & 60.35 respectively.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12.8911.97+7.65%10.58+21.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.253.88+9.6%4.06+4.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.691.67+1.12%1.65+2.26%
Total Operating Expense16.7816.76+0.1%14.85+12.93%
Operating Income-3.89-4.79+18.78%-4.27+9.05%
Net Income Before Taxes-5.17-5.85+11.56%-5.33+3.03%
Net Income-5.17-5.85+11.56%-5.33+3.03%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.4-2.72+11.76%-2.47+2.83%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-5.17Cr
₹12.89Cr
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsKrebs Biochemicals & Industr Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 3.03% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.40
    11:57 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.9 (1.26%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.95
    11:57 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    7.25 (2.25%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.70
    11:56 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.4 (1.14%)

    Tata Power

    420.05
    11:56 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    2.05 (0.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Avanti Feeds

    732.25
    11:50 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    64.25 (9.62%)

    NBCC India

    184.05
    11:50 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.15 (8.97%)

    Affle India

    1,595.85
    11:50 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    109.6 (7.37%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,420.90
    11:50 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    292.25 (7.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.0062.00
      Chennai
      71,212.001,237.00
      Delhi
      70,312.00-628.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.00-282.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue