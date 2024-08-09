Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 3.03% YOY

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q1 Results Live : Krebs Biochemicals & Industr declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 21.81% & the loss decreased by 3.03% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.65% and the loss decreased by 11.56%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.6% q-o-q & increased by 4.56% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 18.78% q-o-q & increased by 9.05% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-2.4 for Q1 which increased by 2.83% Y-o-Y.
Krebs Biochemicals & Industr has delivered -5.71% return in the last 1 week, 14.37% return in last 6 months and 9.41% YTD return.
Currently the Krebs Biochemicals & Industr has a market cap of ₹184.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹121.55 & ₹60.35 respectively.
Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12.89
|11.97
|+7.65%
|10.58
|+21.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.25
|3.88
|+9.6%
|4.06
|+4.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.69
|1.67
|+1.12%
|1.65
|+2.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.78
|16.76
|+0.1%
|14.85
|+12.93%
|Operating Income
|-3.89
|-4.79
|+18.78%
|-4.27
|+9.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-5.17
|-5.85
|+11.56%
|-5.33
|+3.03%
|Net Income
|-5.17
|-5.85
|+11.56%
|-5.33
|+3.03%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-2.4
|-2.72
|+11.76%
|-2.47
|+2.83%
