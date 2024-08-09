Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 3.03% YOY

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q1 Results Live : Krebs Biochemicals & Industr declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 21.81% & the loss decreased by 3.03% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.65% and the loss decreased by 11.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.6% q-o-q & increased by 4.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 18.78% q-o-q & increased by 9.05% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-2.4 for Q1 which increased by 2.83% Y-o-Y.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr has delivered -5.71% return in the last 1 week, 14.37% return in last 6 months and 9.41% YTD return.

Currently the Krebs Biochemicals & Industr has a market cap of ₹184.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹121.55 & ₹60.35 respectively.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12.89 11.97 +7.65% 10.58 +21.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.25 3.88 +9.6% 4.06 +4.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.69 1.67 +1.12% 1.65 +2.26% Total Operating Expense 16.78 16.76 +0.1% 14.85 +12.93% Operating Income -3.89 -4.79 +18.78% -4.27 +9.05% Net Income Before Taxes -5.17 -5.85 +11.56% -5.33 +3.03% Net Income -5.17 -5.85 +11.56% -5.33 +3.03% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.4 -2.72 +11.76% -2.47 +2.83%