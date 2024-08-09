Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 3.03% YOY

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 3.03% YOY

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 21.81% YoY & loss decreased by 3.03% YoY

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q1 Results Live : Krebs Biochemicals & Industr declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 21.81% & the loss decreased by 3.03% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.65% and the loss decreased by 11.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.6% q-o-q & increased by 4.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 18.78% q-o-q & increased by 9.05% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -2.4 for Q1 which increased by 2.83% Y-o-Y.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr has delivered -5.71% return in the last 1 week, 14.37% return in last 6 months and 9.41% YTD return.

Currently the Krebs Biochemicals & Industr has a market cap of 184.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of 121.55 & 60.35 respectively.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12.8911.97+7.65%10.58+21.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.253.88+9.6%4.06+4.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.691.67+1.12%1.65+2.26%
Total Operating Expense16.7816.76+0.1%14.85+12.93%
Operating Income-3.89-4.79+18.78%-4.27+9.05%
Net Income Before Taxes-5.17-5.85+11.56%-5.33+3.03%
Net Income-5.17-5.85+11.56%-5.33+3.03%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.4-2.72+11.76%-2.47+2.83%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-5.17Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹12.89Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

