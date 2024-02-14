Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 10.39% YoY

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 10.39% YoY

Livemint

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 42.75% YoY & loss decreased by 10.39% YoY

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q3 FY24 Results Live

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 42.75% & the loss decreased by 10.39% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.85% and the loss increased by 39.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.7% q-o-q & increased by 13.67% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 46.3% q-o-q & increased by 18.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -2.31 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 10.47% Y-o-Y.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr has delivered -2.07% return in the last 1 week, 7.38% return in the last 6 months, and -6.19% YTD return.

Currently, Krebs Biochemicals & Industr has a market cap of 158.47 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 96.9 & 50.65 respectively.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12.9814.89-12.85%9.09+42.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.444.09+8.7%3.91+13.67%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.731.71+1.15%1.69+2.23%
Total Operating Expense16.817.5-4.02%13.77+21.99%
Operating Income-3.82-2.61-46.3%-4.68+18.35%
Net Income Before Taxes-4.98-3.57-39.37%-5.55+10.39%
Net Income-4.98-3.57-39.37%-5.55+10.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.31-1.66-39.16%-2.58+10.47%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-4.98Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹12.98Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.