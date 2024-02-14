Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 10.39% YoY

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 42.75% & the loss decreased by 10.39% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.85% and the loss increased by 39.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.7% q-o-q & increased by 13.67% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 46.3% q-o-q & increased by 18.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-2.31 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 10.47% Y-o-Y.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr has delivered -2.07% return in the last 1 week, 7.38% return in the last 6 months, and -6.19% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Krebs Biochemicals & Industr has a market cap of ₹158.47 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹96.9 & ₹50.65 respectively.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12.98 14.89 -12.85% 9.09 +42.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.44 4.09 +8.7% 3.91 +13.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.73 1.71 +1.15% 1.69 +2.23% Total Operating Expense 16.8 17.5 -4.02% 13.77 +21.99% Operating Income -3.82 -2.61 -46.3% -4.68 +18.35% Net Income Before Taxes -4.98 -3.57 -39.37% -5.55 +10.39% Net Income -4.98 -3.57 -39.37% -5.55 +10.39% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.31 -1.66 -39.16% -2.58 +10.47%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-4.98Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹12.98Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!