Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 10.39% YoY

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 42.75% & the loss decreased by 10.39% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.85% and the loss increased by 39.37%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.7% q-o-q & increased by 13.67% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 46.3% q-o-q & increased by 18.35% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-2.31 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 10.47% Y-o-Y.
Krebs Biochemicals & Industr has delivered -2.07% return in the last 1 week, 7.38% return in the last 6 months, and -6.19% YTD return.
Currently, Krebs Biochemicals & Industr has a market cap of ₹158.47 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹96.9 & ₹50.65 respectively.
Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12.98
|14.89
|-12.85%
|9.09
|+42.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.44
|4.09
|+8.7%
|3.91
|+13.67%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.73
|1.71
|+1.15%
|1.69
|+2.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.8
|17.5
|-4.02%
|13.77
|+21.99%
|Operating Income
|-3.82
|-2.61
|-46.3%
|-4.68
|+18.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-4.98
|-3.57
|-39.37%
|-5.55
|+10.39%
|Net Income
|-4.98
|-3.57
|-39.37%
|-5.55
|+10.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-2.31
|-1.66
|-39.16%
|-2.58
|+10.47%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-4.98Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹12.98Cr
