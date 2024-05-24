Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 15.75% YOY

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q4 Results Live : Krebs Biochemicals & Industr announced their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024, with a 4.47% increase in revenue and a 15.75% decrease in loss compared to the same quarter last year.
However, the company saw a decline of 7.74% in revenue and an increase of 17.47% in loss compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant decline of 12.78% sequentially and 14.02% year-on-year.
Operating income was down by 25.26% quarter-on-quarter but saw an increase of 21.61% year-on-year for Krebs Biochemicals & Industr.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 was reported at ₹-2.72, showing an 11.05% increase year-on-year.
In terms of returns, the company delivered 0.15% in the last 1 week, while showing negative returns of -16.98% in the last 6 months and -15.12% year-to-date.
Krebs Biochemicals & Industr currently holds a market cap of ₹143.38 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹93.95 & ₹59.2 respectively.
Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|11.97
|12.98
|-7.74%
|11.46
|+4.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.88
|4.44
|-12.78%
|4.51
|-14.02%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.67
|1.73
|-3.39%
|1.48
|+12.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.76
|16.8
|-0.23%
|17.56
|-4.59%
|Operating Income
|-4.79
|-3.82
|-25.26%
|-6.1
|+21.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-5.85
|-4.98
|-17.47%
|-6.94
|+15.75%
|Net Income
|-5.85
|-4.98
|-17.47%
|-6.94
|+15.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-2.72
|-2.31
|-17.75%
|-3.06
|+11.05%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-5.85Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹11.97Cr
