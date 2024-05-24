Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 15.75% YOY

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 15.75% YOY

Livemint

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.47% YoY & loss decreased by 15.75% YoY

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q4 Results Live

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q4 Results Live : Krebs Biochemicals & Industr announced their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024, with a 4.47% increase in revenue and a 15.75% decrease in loss compared to the same quarter last year.

However, the company saw a decline of 7.74% in revenue and an increase of 17.47% in loss compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant decline of 12.78% sequentially and 14.02% year-on-year.

Operating income was down by 25.26% quarter-on-quarter but saw an increase of 21.61% year-on-year for Krebs Biochemicals & Industr.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 was reported at -2.72, showing an 11.05% increase year-on-year.

In terms of returns, the company delivered 0.15% in the last 1 week, while showing negative returns of -16.98% in the last 6 months and -15.12% year-to-date.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr currently holds a market cap of 143.38 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 93.95 & 59.2 respectively.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11.9712.98-7.74%11.46+4.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.884.44-12.78%4.51-14.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.671.73-3.39%1.48+12.95%
Total Operating Expense16.7616.8-0.23%17.56-4.59%
Operating Income-4.79-3.82-25.26%-6.1+21.61%
Net Income Before Taxes-5.85-4.98-17.47%-6.94+15.75%
Net Income-5.85-4.98-17.47%-6.94+15.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.72-2.31-17.75%-3.06+11.05%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-5.85Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹11.97Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.