Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 15.75% YOY

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Q4 Results Live : Krebs Biochemicals & Industr announced their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024, with a 4.47% increase in revenue and a 15.75% decrease in loss compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the company saw a decline of 7.74% in revenue and an increase of 17.47% in loss compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant decline of 12.78% sequentially and 14.02% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income was down by 25.26% quarter-on-quarter but saw an increase of 21.61% year-on-year for Krebs Biochemicals & Industr.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 was reported at ₹-2.72, showing an 11.05% increase year-on-year.

In terms of returns, the company delivered 0.15% in the last 1 week, while showing negative returns of -16.98% in the last 6 months and -15.12% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr currently holds a market cap of ₹143.38 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹93.95 & ₹59.2 respectively.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industr Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 11.97 12.98 -7.74% 11.46 +4.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.88 4.44 -12.78% 4.51 -14.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.67 1.73 -3.39% 1.48 +12.95% Total Operating Expense 16.76 16.8 -0.23% 17.56 -4.59% Operating Income -4.79 -3.82 -25.26% -6.1 +21.61% Net Income Before Taxes -5.85 -4.98 -17.47% -6.94 +15.75% Net Income -5.85 -4.98 -17.47% -6.94 +15.75% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.72 -2.31 -17.75% -3.06 +11.05%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-5.85Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹11.97Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!