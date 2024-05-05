Kretto Syscon Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 81.73% YOY

Kretto Syscon Q4 Results Live : Kretto Syscon declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit increased by 81.73% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the profit increased by 492.91%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 780.56% q-o-q & decreased by 14.45% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 605.35% q-o-q & decreased by 18.27% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.01 for Q4 which increased by 81.6% Y-o-Y.
Kretto Syscon has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 14.49% return in last 6 months and 0% YTD return.
Currently the Kretto Syscon has a market cap of ₹12.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1.17 & ₹0.43 respectively.
Kretto Syscon Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.06
|0.01
|+780.56%
|0.07
|-14.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.17
|0.02
|+605.35%
|0.14
|+18.27%
|Operating Income
|-0.17
|-0.02
|-605.35%
|-0.14
|-18.27%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.26
|0.03
|+805.67%
|0.16
|+62.14%
|Net Income
|0.17
|0.03
|+492.91%
|0.09
|+81.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.01
|0
|+492.22%
|0.01
|+81.6%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.17Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
