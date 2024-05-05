Kretto Syscon Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 81.73% YOY

Kretto Syscon Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & profit increased by 81.73% YoY

Kretto Syscon Q4 Results Live : Kretto Syscon declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit increased by 81.73% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the profit increased by 492.91%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 780.56% q-o-q & decreased by 14.45% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 605.35% q-o-q & decreased by 18.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.01 for Q4 which increased by 81.6% Y-o-Y.

Kretto Syscon has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 14.49% return in last 6 months and 0% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Kretto Syscon has a market cap of ₹12.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1.17 & ₹0.43 respectively.

Kretto Syscon Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.06 0.01 +780.56% 0.07 -14.45% Total Operating Expense 0.17 0.02 +605.35% 0.14 +18.27% Operating Income -0.17 -0.02 -605.35% -0.14 -18.27% Net Income Before Taxes 0.26 0.03 +805.67% 0.16 +62.14% Net Income 0.17 0.03 +492.91% 0.09 +81.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.01 0 +492.22% 0.01 +81.6%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.17Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

