Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kretto Syscon Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 81.73% YOY

Kretto Syscon Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 81.73% YOY

Livemint

Kretto Syscon Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & profit increased by 81.73% YoY

Kretto Syscon Q4 Results Live

Kretto Syscon Q4 Results Live : Kretto Syscon declared their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the profit increased by 81.73% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0% and the profit increased by 492.91%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 780.56% q-o-q & decreased by 14.45% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 605.35% q-o-q & decreased by 18.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.01 for Q4 which increased by 81.6% Y-o-Y.

Kretto Syscon has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 14.49% return in last 6 months and 0% YTD return.

Currently the Kretto Syscon has a market cap of 12.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1.17 & 0.43 respectively.

Kretto Syscon Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.060.01+780.56%0.07-14.45%
Total Operating Expense0.170.02+605.35%0.14+18.27%
Operating Income-0.17-0.02-605.35%-0.14-18.27%
Net Income Before Taxes0.260.03+805.67%0.16+62.14%
Net Income0.170.03+492.91%0.09+81.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.010+492.22%0.01+81.6%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.17Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

