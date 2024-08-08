Krishna Instit Of Medical Sciences Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7.16% YOY

Krishna Instit Of Medical Sciences Q1 Results Live : Krishna Instit Of Medical Sciences declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 13.59% & the profit increased by 7.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.62% and the profit increased by 32.01%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.27% q-o-q & increased by 14.14% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 24.61% q-o-q & increased by 12.5% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.82 for Q1 which increased by 7.13% Y-o-Y.
Krishna Instit Of Medical Sciences has delivered -0.29% return in the last 1 week, -0.71% return in last 6 months and 8.15% YTD return.
Currently the Krishna Instit Of Medical Sciences has a market cap of ₹17130.75 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2356.4 & ₹1750 respectively.
As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Krishna Instit Of Medical Sciences Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|688.4
|633.8
|+8.62%
|606.03
|+13.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|118.6
|108.53
|+9.27%
|103.91
|+14.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|39
|46.3
|-15.77%
|32.27
|+20.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|548
|521.13
|+5.16%
|481.23
|+13.87%
|Operating Income
|140.4
|112.67
|+24.61%
|124.8
|+12.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|127.1
|100.12
|+26.95%
|118.58
|+7.19%
|Net Income
|86.6
|65.6
|+32.01%
|80.81
|+7.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.82
|8.18
|+32.27%
|10.1
|+7.13%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹86.6Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹688.4Cr
