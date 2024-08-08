Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Krishna Instit Of Medical Sciences Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7.16% YOY

Krishna Instit Of Medical Sciences Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7.16% YOY

Livemint

Krishna Instit Of Medical Sciences Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.59% YoY & profit increased by 7.16% YoY

Krishna Instit Of Medical Sciences Q1 Results Live

Krishna Instit Of Medical Sciences Q1 Results Live : Krishna Instit Of Medical Sciences declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 13.59% & the profit increased by 7.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.62% and the profit increased by 32.01%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.27% q-o-q & increased by 14.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 24.61% q-o-q & increased by 12.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.82 for Q1 which increased by 7.13% Y-o-Y.

Krishna Instit Of Medical Sciences has delivered -0.29% return in the last 1 week, -0.71% return in last 6 months and 8.15% YTD return.

Currently the Krishna Instit Of Medical Sciences has a market cap of 17130.75 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2356.4 & 1750 respectively.

As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Krishna Instit Of Medical Sciences Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue688.4633.8+8.62%606.03+13.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total118.6108.53+9.27%103.91+14.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization3946.3-15.77%32.27+20.87%
Total Operating Expense548521.13+5.16%481.23+13.87%
Operating Income140.4112.67+24.61%124.8+12.5%
Net Income Before Taxes127.1100.12+26.95%118.58+7.19%
Net Income86.665.6+32.01%80.81+7.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.828.18+32.27%10.1+7.13%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹86.6Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹688.4Cr

