Krishna Instit Of Medical Sciences Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 7.16% YOY

Krishna Instit Of Medical Sciences Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.59% YoY & profit increased by 7.16% YoY

Krishna Instit Of Medical Sciences Q1 Results Live : Krishna Instit Of Medical Sciences declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 13.59% & the profit increased by 7.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.62% and the profit increased by 32.01%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.27% q-o-q & increased by 14.14% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹10.82 for Q1 which increased by 7.13% Y-o-Y.

Krishna Instit Of Medical Sciences has delivered -0.29% return in the last 1 week, -0.71% return in last 6 months and 8.15% YTD return.

Currently the Krishna Instit Of Medical Sciences has a market cap of ₹17130.75 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2356.4 & ₹1750 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 08 Aug, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 08 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Krishna Instit Of Medical Sciences Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 688.4 633.8 +8.62% 606.03 +13.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 118.6 108.53 +9.27% 103.91 +14.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 39 46.3 -15.77% 32.27 +20.87% Total Operating Expense 548 521.13 +5.16% 481.23 +13.87% Operating Income 140.4 112.67 +24.61% 124.8 +12.5% Net Income Before Taxes 127.1 100.12 +26.95% 118.58 +7.19% Net Income 86.6 65.6 +32.01% 80.81 +7.16% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.82 8.18 +32.27% 10.1 +7.13%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹86.6Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹688.4Cr

