Krishna Institue Of Medical Science Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 29.67% YOY

Krishna Institue Of Medical Science Q4 Results Live : Krishna Institue Of Medical Science declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.05% & the profit decreased by 29.67% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.62% and the profit decreased by 8.69%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.11% q-o-q & increased by 18.27% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 0.83% q-o-q & decreased by 11.84% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹8.18 for Q4 which decreased by 29.82% Y-o-Y.
Krishna Institue Of Medical Science has delivered -3.56% return in the last 1 week, 3.51% return in last 6 months and -2.56% YTD return.
Currently the Krishna Institue Of Medical Science has a market cap of ₹15433.36 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2356.4 & ₹1513.8 respectively.
As of 19 May, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 19 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Krishna Institue Of Medical Science Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|633.8
|605.84
|+4.62%
|575.93
|+10.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|108.53
|104.25
|+4.11%
|91.77
|+18.27%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|46.3
|35.38
|+30.88%
|35.43
|+30.68%
|Total Operating Expense
|521.13
|494.09
|+5.47%
|448.13
|+16.29%
|Operating Income
|112.67
|111.75
|+0.83%
|127.8
|-11.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|100.12
|102.45
|-2.27%
|127.27
|-21.33%
|Net Income
|65.6
|71.84
|-8.69%
|93.27
|-29.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.18
|8.98
|-8.91%
|11.66
|-29.82%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹65.6Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹633.8Cr
