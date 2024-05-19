Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Krishna Institue Of Medical Science Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 29.67% YOY

Krishna Institue Of Medical Science Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 29.67% YOY

Livemint

Krishna Institue Of Medical Science Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.05% YoY & profit decreased by 29.67% YoY

Krishna Institue Of Medical Science Q4 Results Live

Krishna Institue Of Medical Science Q4 Results Live : Krishna Institue Of Medical Science declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.05% & the profit decreased by 29.67% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.62% and the profit decreased by 8.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.11% q-o-q & increased by 18.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.83% q-o-q & decreased by 11.84% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 8.18 for Q4 which decreased by 29.82% Y-o-Y.

Krishna Institue Of Medical Science has delivered -3.56% return in the last 1 week, 3.51% return in last 6 months and -2.56% YTD return.

Currently the Krishna Institue Of Medical Science has a market cap of 15433.36 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2356.4 & 1513.8 respectively.

As of 19 May, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Krishna Institue Of Medical Science Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue633.8605.84+4.62%575.93+10.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total108.53104.25+4.11%91.77+18.27%
Depreciation/ Amortization46.335.38+30.88%35.43+30.68%
Total Operating Expense521.13494.09+5.47%448.13+16.29%
Operating Income112.67111.75+0.83%127.8-11.84%
Net Income Before Taxes100.12102.45-2.27%127.27-21.33%
Net Income65.671.84-8.69%93.27-29.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.188.98-8.91%11.66-29.82%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹65.6Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹633.8Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

