Krishna Institue Of Medical Science Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 29.67% YOY

Krishna Institue Of Medical Science Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.05% YoY & profit decreased by 29.67% YoY

Krishna Institue Of Medical Science Q4 Results Live : Krishna Institue Of Medical Science declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.05% & the profit decreased by 29.67% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.62% and the profit decreased by 8.69%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.11% q-o-q & increased by 18.27% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 0.83% q-o-q & decreased by 11.84% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹8.18 for Q4 which decreased by 29.82% Y-o-Y.

Krishna Institue Of Medical Science has delivered -3.56% return in the last 1 week, 3.51% return in last 6 months and -2.56% YTD return.

Currently the Krishna Institue Of Medical Science has a market cap of ₹15433.36 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2356.4 & ₹1513.8 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 19 May, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Krishna Institue Of Medical Science Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 633.8 605.84 +4.62% 575.93 +10.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 108.53 104.25 +4.11% 91.77 +18.27% Depreciation/ Amortization 46.3 35.38 +30.88% 35.43 +30.68% Total Operating Expense 521.13 494.09 +5.47% 448.13 +16.29% Operating Income 112.67 111.75 +0.83% 127.8 -11.84% Net Income Before Taxes 100.12 102.45 -2.27% 127.27 -21.33% Net Income 65.6 71.84 -8.69% 93.27 -29.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.18 8.98 -8.91% 11.66 -29.82%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹65.6Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹633.8Cr

