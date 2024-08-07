Krypton Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.37% YOY

Krypton Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 46.68% YoY & profit increased by 20.37% YoY

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Krypton Industries Q1 Results Live
Krypton Industries Q1 Results Live

Krypton Industries Q1 Results Live : Krypton Industries declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 46.68% & the profit increased by 20.37% YoY. Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 17.41% while the profit increased by 41.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 8.08% q-o-q but increased by 33.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 13.28% q-o-q but increased by 48.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is 0.27, marking a 22.73% Y-o-Y increase.

Krypton Industries delivered a 1.91% return in the last 1 week, 68.69% return in the last 6 months, and 96.54% YTD return.

Currently, Krypton Industries has a market cap of 91.71 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 66.25 & 20 respectively.

Krypton Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11.413.81-17.41%7.77+46.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.912.07-8.08%1.43+33.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.440.38+14.66%0.42+5.36%
Total Operating Expense10.5112.78-17.74%7.17+46.56%
Operating Income0.891.03-13.28%0.6+48.15%
Net Income Before Taxes0.520.8-34.35%0.28+85.54%
Net Income0.390.28+41.93%0.33+20.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.270.24+12.5%0.22+22.73%
FAQs
₹0.39Cr
₹11.4Cr
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
