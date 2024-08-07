Krypton Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.37% YOY

Krypton Industries Q1 Results Live : Krypton Industries declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 46.68% & the profit increased by 20.37% YoY. Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 17.41% while the profit increased by 41.93%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 8.08% q-o-q but increased by 33.69% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 13.28% q-o-q but increased by 48.15% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 is ₹0.27, marking a 22.73% Y-o-Y increase.
Krypton Industries delivered a 1.91% return in the last 1 week, 68.69% return in the last 6 months, and 96.54% YTD return.
Currently, Krypton Industries has a market cap of ₹91.71 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹66.25 & ₹20 respectively.
Krypton Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|11.4
|13.81
|-17.41%
|7.77
|+46.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.91
|2.07
|-8.08%
|1.43
|+33.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.44
|0.38
|+14.66%
|0.42
|+5.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|10.51
|12.78
|-17.74%
|7.17
|+46.56%
|Operating Income
|0.89
|1.03
|-13.28%
|0.6
|+48.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.52
|0.8
|-34.35%
|0.28
|+85.54%
|Net Income
|0.39
|0.28
|+41.93%
|0.33
|+20.37%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.27
|0.24
|+12.5%
|0.22
|+22.73%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.39Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹11.4Cr
