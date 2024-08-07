Krypton Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.37% YOY

Krypton Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 46.68% YoY & profit increased by 20.37% YoY

Krypton Industries Q1 Results Live : Krypton Industries declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 46.68% & the profit increased by 20.37% YoY. Comparing to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 17.41% while the profit increased by 41.93%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 8.08% q-o-q but increased by 33.69% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The operating income was down by 13.28% q-o-q but increased by 48.15% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS for Q1 is ₹0.27, marking a 22.73% Y-o-Y increase.

Krypton Industries delivered a 1.91% return in the last 1 week, 68.69% return in the last 6 months, and 96.54% YTD return.

Currently, Krypton Industries has a market cap of ₹91.71 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹66.25 & ₹20 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Krypton Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 11.4 13.81 -17.41% 7.77 +46.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.91 2.07 -8.08% 1.43 +33.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.44 0.38 +14.66% 0.42 +5.36% Total Operating Expense 10.51 12.78 -17.74% 7.17 +46.56% Operating Income 0.89 1.03 -13.28% 0.6 +48.15% Net Income Before Taxes 0.52 0.8 -34.35% 0.28 +85.54% Net Income 0.39 0.28 +41.93% 0.33 +20.37% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.27 0.24 +12.5% 0.22 +22.73%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.39Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹11.4Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar