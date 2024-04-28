Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  KSB Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 9.05% YOY

KSB Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 9.05% YOY

Livemint

KSB Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.15% YoY & profit increased by 9.05% YoY

KSB Q1 Results Live

KSB Q1 Results Live : KSB declared their Q1 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 11.15% & the profit increased by 9.05% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.69% and the profit decreased by 18.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.03% q-o-q & increased by 14.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 28.57% q-o-q & increased by 5.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 12.82 for Q1 which increased by 9.08% Y-o-Y.

KSB has delivered 9.4% return in the last 1 week, 71.46% return in the last 6 months, and 42.26% YTD return.

Currently, KSB has a market cap of 17166.18 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 4979.95 & 2013.35 respectively.

KSB Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue544.2602.6-9.69%489.6+11.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total75.768.8+10.03%66.1+14.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.913.7-5.84%11.7+10.26%
Total Operating Expense496.2535.4-7.32%444.1+11.73%
Operating Income4867.2-28.57%45.5+5.49%
Net Income Before Taxes59.774.8-20.19%55.2+8.15%
Net Income44.654.9-18.76%40.9+9.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.8215.77-18.71%11.75+9.08%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹44.6Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹544.2Cr

