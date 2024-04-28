KSB Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 9.05% YOY

KSB Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 11.15% YoY & profit increased by 9.05% YoY

KSB Q1 Results Live : KSB declared their Q1 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 11.15% & the profit increased by 9.05% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.69% and the profit decreased by 18.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.03% q-o-q & increased by 14.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 28.57% q-o-q & increased by 5.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹12.82 for Q1 which increased by 9.08% Y-o-Y.

KSB has delivered 9.4% return in the last 1 week, 71.46% return in the last 6 months, and 42.26% YTD return.

Currently, KSB has a market cap of ₹17166.18 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹4979.95 & ₹2013.35 respectively.

KSB Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 544.2 602.6 -9.69% 489.6 +11.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 75.7 68.8 +10.03% 66.1 +14.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.9 13.7 -5.84% 11.7 +10.26% Total Operating Expense 496.2 535.4 -7.32% 444.1 +11.73% Operating Income 48 67.2 -28.57% 45.5 +5.49% Net Income Before Taxes 59.7 74.8 -20.19% 55.2 +8.15% Net Income 44.6 54.9 -18.76% 40.9 +9.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.82 15.77 -18.71% 11.75 +9.08%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹44.6Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹544.2Cr

