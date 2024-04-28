KSB Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 9.05% YOY

KSB Q1 Results Live : KSB declared their Q1 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 11.15% & the profit increased by 9.05% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.69% and the profit decreased by 18.76%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.03% q-o-q & increased by 14.52% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 28.57% q-o-q & increased by 5.49% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹12.82 for Q1 which increased by 9.08% Y-o-Y.
KSB has delivered 9.4% return in the last 1 week, 71.46% return in the last 6 months, and 42.26% YTD return.
Currently, KSB has a market cap of ₹17166.18 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹4979.95 & ₹2013.35 respectively.
KSB Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|544.2
|602.6
|-9.69%
|489.6
|+11.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|75.7
|68.8
|+10.03%
|66.1
|+14.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.9
|13.7
|-5.84%
|11.7
|+10.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|496.2
|535.4
|-7.32%
|444.1
|+11.73%
|Operating Income
|48
|67.2
|-28.57%
|45.5
|+5.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|59.7
|74.8
|-20.19%
|55.2
|+8.15%
|Net Income
|44.6
|54.9
|-18.76%
|40.9
|+9.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.82
|15.77
|-18.71%
|11.75
|+9.08%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹44.6Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹544.2Cr
