Ksb Q3 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024: profit rise by 23.15% YOY, profit at ₹61.7 crore and revenue at ₹616.5 crore

Published14 Nov 2024, 12:28 PM IST
Ksb Q3 Results 2024:Ksb declared its Q3 results for 2024 on 13 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 9.37% year-over-year. The company's profit surged by 23.15% year-on-year, amounting to 61.7 crore, while revenue reached 616.5 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Ksb experienced a revenue decline of 4.57% and a profit decrease of 9.4%. This indicates that despite year-over-year growth, the company faced challenges in maintaining momentum on a quarterly basis.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.43% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting a significant increase of 17.06% year-over-year. This rise in expenses could affect the company's future profitability if not managed effectively.

The operating income saw a downturn of 4.4% quarter-on-quarter, although it increased by an impressive 27.41% year-on-year. This shows that Ksb's operational performance remains strong in the long term despite recent quarterly fluctuations.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 3.55, which represents a sharp decline of 75.3% year-on-year, raising concerns among investors about profitability sustainability.

In terms of market performance, Ksb has delivered a return of -2.54% over the last week and -17.27% over the last six months, contrasting with a positive year-to-date return of 15.24%. The current market capitalization stands at 13906.6 crore with a 52-week high of 1060 and a low of 614.09.

As of 14 Nov, 2024, Ksb has received a Strong Buy rating from all analysts covering the company, reflecting a consensus recommendation for investors to consider purchasing shares.

Overall, while Ksb's Q3 results indicate positive growth on a yearly basis, the quarterly declines and rising expenses warrant close monitoring in the upcoming periods.

Ksb Financials

PeriodQ3Q2Q-o-Q GrowthQ3Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue616.5646-4.57%563.7+9.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total79.675.5+5.43%68+17.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.713.3+3.01%12.3+11.38%
Total Operating Expense542.6568.7-4.59%505.7+7.3%
Operating Income73.977.3-4.4%58+27.41%
Net Income Before Taxes83.189.9-7.56%67.2+23.66%
Net Income61.768.1-9.4%50.1+23.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.553.91-9.27%14.37-75.3%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

