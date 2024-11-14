Ksb Q3 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024: profit rise by 23.15% YOY, profit at ₹61.7 crore and revenue at ₹616.5 crore

Ksb Q3 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 9.37% YoY & profit increased by 23.15% YoY, profit at ₹ 61.7 crore and revenue at ₹ 616.5 crore

Ksb Q3 Results 2024:Ksb declared its Q3 results for 2024 on 13 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 9.37% year-over-year. The company's profit surged by 23.15% year-on-year, amounting to ₹61.7 crore, while revenue reached ₹616.5 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Ksb experienced a revenue decline of 4.57% and a profit decrease of 9.4%. This indicates that despite year-over-year growth, the company faced challenges in maintaining momentum on a quarterly basis.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.43% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting a significant increase of 17.06% year-over-year. This rise in expenses could affect the company's future profitability if not managed effectively.

The operating income saw a downturn of 4.4% quarter-on-quarter, although it increased by an impressive 27.41% year-on-year. This shows that Ksb's operational performance remains strong in the long term despite recent quarterly fluctuations.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹3.55, which represents a sharp decline of 75.3% year-on-year, raising concerns among investors about profitability sustainability.

In terms of market performance, Ksb has delivered a return of -2.54% over the last week and -17.27% over the last six months, contrasting with a positive year-to-date return of 15.24%. The current market capitalization stands at ₹13906.6 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1060 and a low of ₹614.09.

As of 14 Nov, 2024, Ksb has received a Strong Buy rating from all analysts covering the company, reflecting a consensus recommendation for investors to consider purchasing shares.

Overall, while Ksb's Q3 results indicate positive growth on a yearly basis, the quarterly declines and rising expenses warrant close monitoring in the upcoming periods.

Ksb Financials Period Q3 Q2 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 616.5 646 -4.57% 563.7 +9.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 79.6 75.5 +5.43% 68 +17.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.7 13.3 +3.01% 12.3 +11.38% Total Operating Expense 542.6 568.7 -4.59% 505.7 +7.3% Operating Income 73.9 77.3 -4.4% 58 +27.41% Net Income Before Taxes 83.1 89.9 -7.56% 67.2 +23.66% Net Income 61.7 68.1 -9.4% 50.1 +23.15% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.55 3.91 -9.27% 14.37 -75.3%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹61.7Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹616.5Cr

