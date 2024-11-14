Ksb Q3 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024: profit rise by 23.15% YOY, profit at ₹61.7 crore and revenue at ₹616.5 crore

Ksb Q3 Results 2024:Ksb declared its Q3 results for 2024 on 13 Nov, 2024, reporting a topline increase of 9.37% year-over-year. The company's profit surged by 23.15% year-on-year, amounting to ₹61.7 crore, while revenue reached ₹616.5 crore.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, Ksb experienced a revenue decline of 4.57% and a profit decrease of 9.4%. This indicates that despite year-over-year growth, the company faced challenges in maintaining momentum on a quarterly basis.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 5.43% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting a significant increase of 17.06% year-over-year. This rise in expenses could affect the company's future profitability if not managed effectively.
The operating income saw a downturn of 4.4% quarter-on-quarter, although it increased by an impressive 27.41% year-on-year. This shows that Ksb's operational performance remains strong in the long term despite recent quarterly fluctuations.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹3.55, which represents a sharp decline of 75.3% year-on-year, raising concerns among investors about profitability sustainability.
In terms of market performance, Ksb has delivered a return of -2.54% over the last week and -17.27% over the last six months, contrasting with a positive year-to-date return of 15.24%. The current market capitalization stands at ₹13906.6 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1060 and a low of ₹614.09.
As of 14 Nov, 2024, Ksb has received a Strong Buy rating from all analysts covering the company, reflecting a consensus recommendation for investors to consider purchasing shares.
Overall, while Ksb's Q3 results indicate positive growth on a yearly basis, the quarterly declines and rising expenses warrant close monitoring in the upcoming periods.
Ksb Financials
|Period
|Q3
|Q2
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|616.5
|646
|-4.57%
|563.7
|+9.37%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|79.6
|75.5
|+5.43%
|68
|+17.06%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.7
|13.3
|+3.01%
|12.3
|+11.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|542.6
|568.7
|-4.59%
|505.7
|+7.3%
|Operating Income
|73.9
|77.3
|-4.4%
|58
|+27.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|83.1
|89.9
|-7.56%
|67.2
|+23.66%
|Net Income
|61.7
|68.1
|-9.4%
|50.1
|+23.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.55
|3.91
|-9.27%
|14.37
|-75.3%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹61.7Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹616.5Cr
