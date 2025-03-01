Ksb Q4 Results 2025 on 01 Mar, 2025: profit rise by 33.08% YOY, profit at ₹73.1 crore and revenue at ₹726.4 crore

Ksb Q4 Results 2025:Ksb declared their Q4 results on 27 Feb, 2025, showcasing impressive growth metrics. The company's topline increased by 20.54% year-over-year, with profit soaring by 33.08% to reach ₹73.1 crore. Revenue stood at ₹726.4 crore, reflecting a robust performance in a challenging market environment.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ksb's revenue grew by 17.83%, while profit showed a healthy increase of 18.48%. This quarter's results indicate a strong recovery trajectory for the company, despite the prevailing economic headwinds.

Advertisement

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 4.02% quarter-on-quarter and a significant increase of 20.38% year-over-year, which raises questions about cost management strategies moving forward.

Ksb Q4 Results

The operating income also saw a positive trend, up by 13.67% quarter-on-quarter and 25.02% year-over-year, indicating improved operational efficiency. Ksb reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹4.2 for Q4, marking a substantial increase of 32.91% year-over-year.

Ksb has delivered a -3.43% return in the last week, a -33.55% return over the past six months, and a -19.69% year-to-date return, suggesting volatility in the stock performance.

As of 01 Mar, 2025, Ksb holds a market capitalization of ₹10,741.7 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1060 and a low of ₹582.25, reflecting considerable price fluctuations over the year.

Advertisement

Among analysts, the sentiment appears cautiously optimistic, with 1 analyst assigning a Buy rating and another offering a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 01 Mar, 2025, is to Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the company's future growth prospects.

Ksb Financials Period Q4 (FY24) Q3 (FY24) Q-o-Q Growth Q4 (FY23) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 726.4 616.5 +17.83% 602.64 +20.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 82.8 79.6 +4.02% 68.78 +20.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.4 13.7 +5.11% 13.68 +5.26% Total Operating Expense 642.4 542.6 +18.39% 535.45 +19.97% Operating Income 84 73.9 +13.67% 67.19 +25.02% Net Income Before Taxes 98 83.1 +17.93% 74.85 +30.93% Net Income 73.1 61.7 +18.48% 54.93 +33.08% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.2 3.55 +18.31% 3.16 +32.91%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.