Ksb Q4 Results 2025 on 01 Mar, 2025: profit rise by 33.08% YOY, profit at ₹73.1 crore and revenue at ₹726.4 crore

Ksb Q4 Results 2025:Ksb declared their Q4 results on 27 Feb, 2025, showcasing impressive growth metrics. The company's topline increased by 20.54% year-over-year, with profit soaring by 33.08% to reach ₹73.1 crore. Revenue stood at ₹726.4 crore, reflecting a robust performance in a challenging market environment.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Ksb's revenue grew by 17.83%, while profit showed a healthy increase of 18.48%. This quarter's results indicate a strong recovery trajectory for the company, despite the prevailing economic headwinds.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 4.02% quarter-on-quarter and a significant increase of 20.38% year-over-year, which raises questions about cost management strategies moving forward.
The operating income also saw a positive trend, up by 13.67% quarter-on-quarter and 25.02% year-over-year, indicating improved operational efficiency. Ksb reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹4.2 for Q4, marking a substantial increase of 32.91% year-over-year.
Ksb has delivered a -3.43% return in the last week, a -33.55% return over the past six months, and a -19.69% year-to-date return, suggesting volatility in the stock performance.
As of 01 Mar, 2025, Ksb holds a market capitalization of ₹10,741.7 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1060 and a low of ₹582.25, reflecting considerable price fluctuations over the year.
Among analysts, the sentiment appears cautiously optimistic, with 1 analyst assigning a Buy rating and another offering a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 01 Mar, 2025, is to Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the company's future growth prospects.
Ksb Financials
|Period
|Q4 (FY24)
|Q3 (FY24)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 (FY23)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|726.4
|616.5
|+17.83%
|602.64
|+20.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|82.8
|79.6
|+4.02%
|68.78
|+20.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.4
|13.7
|+5.11%
|13.68
|+5.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|642.4
|542.6
|+18.39%
|535.45
|+19.97%
|Operating Income
|84
|73.9
|+13.67%
|67.19
|+25.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|98
|83.1
|+17.93%
|74.85
|+30.93%
|Net Income
|73.1
|61.7
|+18.48%
|54.93
|+33.08%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.2
|3.55
|+18.31%
|3.16
|+32.91%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
₹73.1Cr
What is Q4 revenue?
₹726.4Cr