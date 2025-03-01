Ksb Q4 Results 2025 on 01 Mar, 2025: profit rise by 33.08% YOY, profit at ₹73.1 crore and revenue at ₹726.4 crore

Ksb Q4 Results 2025 on 01 Mar, 2025: Revenue increased by 20.54% YoY & profit increased by 33.08% YoY, profit at 73.1 crore and revenue at 726.4 crore

Livemint
Published1 Mar 2025, 12:21 PM IST
Advertisement
Ksb Q4 Results 2025 on 01 Mar, 2025

Ksb Q4 Results 2025:Ksb declared their Q4 results on 27 Feb, 2025, showcasing impressive growth metrics. The company's topline increased by 20.54% year-over-year, with profit soaring by 33.08% to reach 73.1 crore. Revenue stood at 726.4 crore, reflecting a robust performance in a challenging market environment.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ksb's revenue grew by 17.83%, while profit showed a healthy increase of 18.48%. This quarter's results indicate a strong recovery trajectory for the company, despite the prevailing economic headwinds.

Advertisement

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 4.02% quarter-on-quarter and a significant increase of 20.38% year-over-year, which raises questions about cost management strategies moving forward.

Ksb Q4 Results

The operating income also saw a positive trend, up by 13.67% quarter-on-quarter and 25.02% year-over-year, indicating improved operational efficiency. Ksb reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.2 for Q4, marking a substantial increase of 32.91% year-over-year.

Ksb has delivered a -3.43% return in the last week, a -33.55% return over the past six months, and a -19.69% year-to-date return, suggesting volatility in the stock performance.

As of 01 Mar, 2025, Ksb holds a market capitalization of 10,741.7 crore with a 52-week high of 1060 and a low of 582.25, reflecting considerable price fluctuations over the year.

Advertisement

Among analysts, the sentiment appears cautiously optimistic, with 1 analyst assigning a Buy rating and another offering a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 01 Mar, 2025, is to Strong Buy, indicating confidence in the company's future growth prospects.

Ksb Financials

PeriodQ4 (FY24)Q3 (FY24)Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 (FY23)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue726.4616.5+17.83%602.64+20.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total82.879.6+4.02%68.78+20.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.413.7+5.11%13.68+5.26%
Total Operating Expense642.4542.6+18.39%535.45+19.97%
Operating Income8473.9+13.67%67.19+25.02%
Net Income Before Taxes9883.1+17.93%74.85+30.93%
Net Income73.161.7+18.48%54.93+33.08%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.23.55+18.31%3.16+32.91%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsKsb Q4 Results 2025 on 01 Mar, 2025: profit rise by 33.08% YOY, profit at ₹73.1 crore and revenue at ₹726.4 crore

FAQs

What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

₹73.1Cr

What is Q4 revenue?

₹726.4Cr

First Published:1 Mar 2025, 12:21 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App