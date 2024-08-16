KSE Q1 results: profit at ₹18.37Cr, Revenue increased by 1.66% YoY

KSE Q1 results: Revenue increased by 1.66% YoY & profit at 18.37Cr

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:06 AM IST
KSE Q1 Results Live
KSE Q1 Results Live

KSE Q1 Results Live : KSE Q1 Results Live: KSE declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.66% and the profit came at 18.37 crore. It is noteworthy that KSE had declared a loss of 1.05 crore in the previous fiscal year's same period. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.57%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 6.66% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 13.18% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates a tighter control over costs compared to the last quarter, although there has been a rise in expenses over the past year.

The operating income was down by 3.96% q-o-q but showed a significant increase of 1126.7% Y-o-Y. This substantial year-on-year growth in operating income highlights a considerable improvement in the company’s core business profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 57.4, which marks an impressive increase of 1844.68% Y-o-Y. This surge in EPS reflects a strong turnaround in profitability for KSE.

KSE has delivered a 3.5% return in the last week, a 51.13% return in the last 6 months, and a 59.93% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These returns demonstrate KSE’s strong performance in the stock market over different time frames.

Currently, KSE has a market capitalization of 870.02 crore. The company’s 52-week high is 2747 and its 52-week low is 1510.7. These figures indicate significant volatility and potential growth in the stock’s value over the past year.

KSE Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue431.43416.58+3.57%424.37+1.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.2517.41-6.66%14.36+13.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.11.34-18.18%1.02+6.99%
Total Operating Expense407.22391.37+4.05%426.73-4.57%
Operating Income24.2125.2-3.96%-2.36+1126.7%
Net Income Before Taxes24.7925.97-4.55%-1.58+1670.34%
Net Income18.3718.93-2.95%-1.05+1844.03%
Diluted Normalized EPS57.458.6-2.05%-3.29+1844.68%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹18.37Cr
₹431.43Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:06 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsKSE Q1 results: profit at ₹18.37Cr, Revenue increased by 1.66% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.65
    11:09 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.31%)

    Shriram Finance

    2,937.75
    11:09 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    42.6 (1.47%)

    Dabur India

    611.95
    11:09 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    7.7 (1.27%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    165.10
    11:09 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.35 (0.82%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    312.30
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    21.95 (7.56%)

    Zensar Technologies

    784.00
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    42.05 (5.67%)

    Birlasoft

    594.65
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    28.75 (5.08%)

    Mphasis

    2,854.20
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    137.3 (5.05%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue