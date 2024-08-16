KSE Q1 results: profit at ₹18.37Cr, Revenue increased by 1.66% YoY

KSE Q1 Results Live : KSE Q1 Results Live: KSE declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.66% and the profit came at ₹18.37 crore. It is noteworthy that KSE had declared a loss of ₹1.05 crore in the previous fiscal year's same period. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.57%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 6.66% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 13.18% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates a tighter control over costs compared to the last quarter, although there has been a rise in expenses over the past year.
The operating income was down by 3.96% q-o-q but showed a significant increase of 1126.7% Y-o-Y. This substantial year-on-year growth in operating income highlights a considerable improvement in the company’s core business profitability.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹57.4, which marks an impressive increase of 1844.68% Y-o-Y. This surge in EPS reflects a strong turnaround in profitability for KSE.
KSE has delivered a 3.5% return in the last week, a 51.13% return in the last 6 months, and a 59.93% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These returns demonstrate KSE’s strong performance in the stock market over different time frames.
Currently, KSE has a market capitalization of ₹870.02 crore. The company’s 52-week high is ₹2747 and its 52-week low is ₹1510.7. These figures indicate significant volatility and potential growth in the stock’s value over the past year.
KSE Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|431.43
|416.58
|+3.57%
|424.37
|+1.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.25
|17.41
|-6.66%
|14.36
|+13.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.1
|1.34
|-18.18%
|1.02
|+6.99%
|Total Operating Expense
|407.22
|391.37
|+4.05%
|426.73
|-4.57%
|Operating Income
|24.21
|25.2
|-3.96%
|-2.36
|+1126.7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|24.79
|25.97
|-4.55%
|-1.58
|+1670.34%
|Net Income
|18.37
|18.93
|-2.95%
|-1.05
|+1844.03%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|57.4
|58.6
|-2.05%
|-3.29
|+1844.68%
