KSE Q1 results: profit at ₹18.37Cr, Revenue increased by 1.66% YoY

KSE Q1 Results Live: KSE declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.66% and the profit came at ₹18.37 crore. It is noteworthy that KSE had declared a loss of ₹1.05 crore in the previous fiscal year's same period. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.57%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 6.66% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 13.18% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates a tighter control over costs compared to the last quarter, although there has been a rise in expenses over the past year.

The operating income was down by 3.96% q-o-q but showed a significant increase of 1126.7% Y-o-Y. This substantial year-on-year growth in operating income highlights a considerable improvement in the company's core business profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹57.4, which marks an impressive increase of 1844.68% Y-o-Y. This surge in EPS reflects a strong turnaround in profitability for KSE.

KSE has delivered a 3.5% return in the last week, a 51.13% return in the last 6 months, and a 59.93% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These returns demonstrate KSE’s strong performance in the stock market over different time frames.

Currently, KSE has a market capitalization of ₹870.02 crore. The company’s 52-week high is ₹2747 and its 52-week low is ₹1510.7. These figures indicate significant volatility and potential growth in the stock’s value over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KSE Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 431.43 416.58 +3.57% 424.37 +1.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.25 17.41 -6.66% 14.36 +13.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.1 1.34 -18.18% 1.02 +6.99% Total Operating Expense 407.22 391.37 +4.05% 426.73 -4.57% Operating Income 24.21 25.2 -3.96% -2.36 +1126.7% Net Income Before Taxes 24.79 25.97 -4.55% -1.58 +1670.34% Net Income 18.37 18.93 -2.95% -1.05 +1844.03% Diluted Normalized EPS 57.4 58.6 -2.05% -3.29 +1844.68%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹18.37Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹431.43Cr

