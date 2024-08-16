Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  KSE Q1 results: profit at 18.37Cr, Revenue increased by 1.66% YoY

KSE Q1 results: profit at ₹18.37Cr, Revenue increased by 1.66% YoY

Livemint

KSE Q1 results: Revenue increased by 1.66% YoY & profit at 18.37Cr

KSE Q1 Results Live

KSE Q1 Results Live : KSE Q1 Results Live: KSE declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 1.66% and the profit came at 18.37 crore. It is noteworthy that KSE had declared a loss of 1.05 crore in the previous fiscal year's same period. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.57%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 6.66% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 13.18% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates a tighter control over costs compared to the last quarter, although there has been a rise in expenses over the past year.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was down by 3.96% q-o-q but showed a significant increase of 1126.7% Y-o-Y. This substantial year-on-year growth in operating income highlights a considerable improvement in the company’s core business profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 57.4, which marks an impressive increase of 1844.68% Y-o-Y. This surge in EPS reflects a strong turnaround in profitability for KSE.

KSE has delivered a 3.5% return in the last week, a 51.13% return in the last 6 months, and a 59.93% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These returns demonstrate KSE’s strong performance in the stock market over different time frames.

Currently, KSE has a market capitalization of 870.02 crore. The company’s 52-week high is 2747 and its 52-week low is 1510.7. These figures indicate significant volatility and potential growth in the stock’s value over the past year.

KSE Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue431.43416.58+3.57%424.37+1.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.2517.41-6.66%14.36+13.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.11.34-18.18%1.02+6.99%
Total Operating Expense407.22391.37+4.05%426.73-4.57%
Operating Income24.2125.2-3.96%-2.36+1126.7%
Net Income Before Taxes24.7925.97-4.55%-1.58+1670.34%
Net Income18.3718.93-2.95%-1.05+1844.03%
Diluted Normalized EPS57.458.6-2.05%-3.29+1844.68%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹18.37Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹431.43Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.