KSE Q3 FY24 results: Profit at 1.15Cr, Revenue decreased by 1.2% YoY

KSE declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.2% & the profit came at ₹1.15cr. It is noteworthy that KSE had declared a loss of ₹0.73cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.27% q-o-q & increased by 6.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 213.22% q-o-q & increased by 235.4% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹13.66 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 389.94% Y-o-Y.

KSE has delivered 0.59% return in the last 1 week, 5.7% return in the last 6 months, and 5.88% YTD return.

Currently, KSE has a market cap of ₹576 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1910 & ₹1459 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

KSE Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 406 436.54 -7% 410.92 -1.2% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 15 14.81 +1.27% 14.08 +6.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.33 1.05 +26.91% 1.21 +10.04% Total Operating Expense 403.86 438.43 -7.89% 412.5 -2.1% Operating Income 2.15 -1.9 +213.22% -1.58 +235.4% Net Income Before Taxes 1.55 -1.7 +190.95% -0.97 +259.26% Net Income 1.15 -1.42 +181.31% -0.73 +256.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.66 -4.42 +408.96% -4.71 +389.94%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.15Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹406Cr

