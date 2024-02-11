Hello User
KSE Q3 FY24 results: Profit at 1.15Cr, Revenue decreased by 1.2% YoY

Livemint

KSE Q3 FY24 Results Live

KSE declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.2% & the profit came at 1.15cr. It is noteworthy that KSE had declared a loss of 0.73cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.27% q-o-q & increased by 6.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 213.22% q-o-q & increased by 235.4% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 13.66 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 389.94% Y-o-Y.

KSE has delivered 0.59% return in the last 1 week, 5.7% return in the last 6 months, and 5.88% YTD return.

Currently, KSE has a market cap of 576 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1910 & 1459 respectively.

KSE Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue406436.54-7%410.92-1.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1514.81+1.27%14.08+6.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.331.05+26.91%1.21+10.04%
Total Operating Expense403.86438.43-7.89%412.5-2.1%
Operating Income2.15-1.9+213.22%-1.58+235.4%
Net Income Before Taxes1.55-1.7+190.95%-0.97+259.26%
Net Income1.15-1.42+181.31%-0.73+256.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.66-4.42+408.96%-4.71+389.94%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.15Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹406Cr

