KSE Q3 FY24 results: Profit at 1.15Cr, Revenue decreased by 1.2% YoY

KSE declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.2% & the profit came at ₹1.15cr. It is noteworthy that KSE had declared a loss of ₹0.73cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 7%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.27% q-o-q & increased by 6.58% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 213.22% q-o-q & increased by 235.4% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹13.66 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 389.94% Y-o-Y.
KSE has delivered 0.59% return in the last 1 week, 5.7% return in the last 6 months, and 5.88% YTD return.
Currently, KSE has a market cap of ₹576 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1910 & ₹1459 respectively.
KSE Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|406
|436.54
|-7%
|410.92
|-1.2%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|15
|14.81
|+1.27%
|14.08
|+6.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.33
|1.05
|+26.91%
|1.21
|+10.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|403.86
|438.43
|-7.89%
|412.5
|-2.1%
|Operating Income
|2.15
|-1.9
|+213.22%
|-1.58
|+235.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.55
|-1.7
|+190.95%
|-0.97
|+259.26%
|Net Income
|1.15
|-1.42
|+181.31%
|-0.73
|+256.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.66
|-4.42
|+408.96%
|-4.71
|+389.94%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.15Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹406Cr
