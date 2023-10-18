Ksolves India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 39.13% YOY

Ksolves India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 40.43% YoY & profit increased by 39.13% YoY

Ksolves India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 15 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 40.43% & the profit increased by 39.13% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.23% and the profit increased by 8.45%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.23% q-o-q and increased by 39.42% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.84% q-o-q and increased by 38.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.94 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 39.08% Y-o-Y.

Ksolves India Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 25.98 23.79 +9.23% 18.5 +40.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.25 10.3 +9.23% 8.07 +39.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.18 0.14 +30.11% 0.13 +42.11% Total Operating Expense 14.94 13.73 +8.78% 10.54 +41.75% Operating Income 11.05 10.06 +9.84% 7.97 +38.69% Net Income Before Taxes 11.15 10.13 +10.06% 8.02 +38.91% Net Income 8.23 7.59 +8.45% 5.92 +39.13% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.94 6.4 +8.44% 4.99 +39.08%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹8.23Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹25.98Cr

