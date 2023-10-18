Ksolves India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 39.13% YOY
Ksolves India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 15 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 40.43% & the profit increased by 39.13% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.23% and the profit increased by 8.45%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.23% q-o-q and increased by 39.42% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 9.84% q-o-q and increased by 38.69% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.94 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 39.08% Y-o-Y.
Ksolves India Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|25.98
|23.79
|+9.23%
|18.5
|+40.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.25
|10.3
|+9.23%
|8.07
|+39.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.18
|0.14
|+30.11%
|0.13
|+42.11%
|Total Operating Expense
|14.94
|13.73
|+8.78%
|10.54
|+41.75%
|Operating Income
|11.05
|10.06
|+9.84%
|7.97
|+38.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|11.15
|10.13
|+10.06%
|8.02
|+38.91%
|Net Income
|8.23
|7.59
|+8.45%
|5.92
|+39.13%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.94
|6.4
|+8.44%
|4.99
|+39.08%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹8.23Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹25.98Cr
