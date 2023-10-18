Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ksolves India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 39.13% YOY

Ksolves India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 39.13% YOY

Livemint

Ksolves India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 40.43% YoY & profit increased by 39.13% YoY

Ksolves India Q2 FY24 Results

Ksolves India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 15 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 40.43% & the profit increased by 39.13% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.23% and the profit increased by 8.45%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.23% q-o-q and increased by 39.42% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.84% q-o-q and increased by 38.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.94 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 39.08% Y-o-Y.

Ksolves India Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue25.9823.79+9.23%18.5+40.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.2510.3+9.23%8.07+39.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.180.14+30.11%0.13+42.11%
Total Operating Expense14.9413.73+8.78%10.54+41.75%
Operating Income11.0510.06+9.84%7.97+38.69%
Net Income Before Taxes11.1510.13+10.06%8.02+38.91%
Net Income8.237.59+8.45%5.92+39.13%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.946.4+8.44%4.99+39.08%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹8.23Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹25.98Cr

Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 03:43 AM IST
