Ksolves India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 11.66% YOY

Ksolves India Q2 Results Live : Ksolves India declared their Q2 results on October 18, 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance. The company's topline revenue surged by 34.01% year-on-year, while profit also rose by an impressive 11.66% during the same period.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Ksolves India reported a revenue growth of 10.3% and a profit increase of 2.66%. This steady growth trajectory indicates strong operational capabilities and market demand for the company's offerings.
However, the Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a significant rise, increasing by 7.89% quarter-on-quarter and 31.98% year-on-year. The company will need to keep a close eye on these expenses to ensure profitability remains strong.
Operating income also showed positive movement, up by 7.32% quarter-on-quarter and 13.81% year-on-year, further reflecting the company’s operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹7.75, marking an increase of 11.67% year-on-year. This strong performance in EPS is a positive indicator for investors looking for sustainable growth.
In a move to reward shareholders, Ksolves India declared an interim dividend of ₹8.0. The record date for this dividend is set for October 28, 2024, with the ex-dividend date also on October 28, 2024.
Ksolves India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|34.82
|31.57
|+10.3%
|25.98
|+34.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14.84
|13.76
|+7.89%
|11.25
|+31.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.65
|0.3
|+115.38%
|0.18
|+258.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|22.25
|19.85
|+12.05%
|14.94
|+48.95%
|Operating Income
|12.57
|11.72
|+7.32%
|11.05
|+13.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|12.59
|11.81
|+6.55%
|11.15
|+12.93%
|Net Income
|9.19
|8.95
|+2.66%
|8.23
|+11.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.75
|7.55
|+2.65%
|6.94
|+11.67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹9.19Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹34.82Cr
