Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ksolves India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 11.66% YOY

Ksolves India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 11.66% YOY

Livemint

Ksolves India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 34.01% YoY & profit increased by 11.66% YoY

Ksolves India Q2 Results Live

Ksolves India Q2 Results Live : Ksolves India declared their Q2 results on October 18, 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance. The company's topline revenue surged by 34.01% year-on-year, while profit also rose by an impressive 11.66% during the same period.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ksolves India reported a revenue growth of 10.3% and a profit increase of 2.66%. This steady growth trajectory indicates strong operational capabilities and market demand for the company's offerings.

However, the Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a significant rise, increasing by 7.89% quarter-on-quarter and 31.98% year-on-year. The company will need to keep a close eye on these expenses to ensure profitability remains strong.

Operating income also showed positive movement, up by 7.32% quarter-on-quarter and 13.81% year-on-year, further reflecting the company’s operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 7.75, marking an increase of 11.67% year-on-year. This strong performance in EPS is a positive indicator for investors looking for sustainable growth.

In a move to reward shareholders, Ksolves India declared an interim dividend of 8.0. The record date for this dividend is set for October 28, 2024, with the ex-dividend date also on October 28, 2024.

Ksolves India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue34.8231.57+10.3%25.98+34.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.8413.76+7.89%11.25+31.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.650.3+115.38%0.18+258.32%
Total Operating Expense22.2519.85+12.05%14.94+48.95%
Operating Income12.5711.72+7.32%11.05+13.81%
Net Income Before Taxes12.5911.81+6.55%11.15+12.93%
Net Income9.198.95+2.66%8.23+11.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.757.55+2.65%6.94+11.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹9.19Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹34.82Cr

