Ksolves India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 11.66% YOY

Ksolves India Q2 Results Live : Ksolves India declared their Q2 results on October 18, 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance. The company's topline revenue surged by 34.01% year-on-year, while profit also rose by an impressive 11.66% during the same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ksolves India reported a revenue growth of 10.3% and a profit increase of 2.66%. This steady growth trajectory indicates strong operational capabilities and market demand for the company's offerings.

However, the Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a significant rise, increasing by 7.89% quarter-on-quarter and 31.98% year-on-year. The company will need to keep a close eye on these expenses to ensure profitability remains strong. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income also showed positive movement, up by 7.32% quarter-on-quarter and 13.81% year-on-year, further reflecting the company’s operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹7.75, marking an increase of 11.67% year-on-year. This strong performance in EPS is a positive indicator for investors looking for sustainable growth.

In a move to reward shareholders, Ksolves India declared an interim dividend of ₹8.0. The record date for this dividend is set for October 28, 2024, with the ex-dividend date also on October 28, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ksolves India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 34.82 31.57 +10.3% 25.98 +34.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.84 13.76 +7.89% 11.25 +31.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.65 0.3 +115.38% 0.18 +258.32% Total Operating Expense 22.25 19.85 +12.05% 14.94 +48.95% Operating Income 12.57 11.72 +7.32% 11.05 +13.81% Net Income Before Taxes 12.59 11.81 +6.55% 11.15 +12.93% Net Income 9.19 8.95 +2.66% 8.23 +11.66% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.75 7.55 +2.65% 6.94 +11.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹9.19Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹34.82Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar