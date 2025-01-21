Ksolves India Q3 Results 2025:Ksolves India declared their Q3 results on 19 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust performance in the financial year. The topline increased by 32.65% year-on-year, with profit rising by 15.44%. The company reported a profit of ₹10.32 crore and revenue of ₹37.7 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ksolves India saw an 8.27% growth in revenue and a 12.3% increase in profit. This growth trajectory reflects the company's strong market presence and operational efficiency.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen significantly, showing a 15.16% increase quarter-on-quarter and a staggering 43.01% increase year-on-year. This surge in expenses could impact future margins if not managed effectively.

Ksolves India Q3 Results

Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income demonstrated positive growth, up by 7.96% quarter-on-quarter and 15.39% year-on-year. This indicates that the company is still managing to enhance profitability amidst rising costs.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹8.7, marking a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year, further highlighting the company's strong financial performance.

Ksolves India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 37.7 34.82 +8.27% 28.42 +32.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.09 14.84 +15.16% 11.95 +43.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.51 0.65 -21.54% 0.26 +96.15% Total Operating Expense 24.13 22.25 +8.45% 16.66 +44.84% Operating Income 13.57 12.57 +7.96% 11.76 +15.39% Net Income Before Taxes 13.6 12.59 +8.02% 11.88 +14.48% Net Income 10.32 9.19 +12.3% 8.94 +15.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.7 7.75 +12.26% 7.54 +15.38%