Ksolves India Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 15.44% YOY, profit at ₹10.32 crore and revenue at ₹37.7 crore

Ksolves India Q3 Results 2025:Ksolves India declared their Q3 results on 19 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust performance in the financial year. The topline increased by 32.65% year-on-year, with profit rising by 15.44%. The company reported a profit of ₹10.32 crore and revenue of ₹37.7 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Ksolves India saw an 8.27% growth in revenue and a 12.3% increase in profit. This growth trajectory reflects the company's strong market presence and operational efficiency.
However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen significantly, showing a 15.16% increase quarter-on-quarter and a staggering 43.01% increase year-on-year. This surge in expenses could impact future margins if not managed effectively.
Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income demonstrated positive growth, up by 7.96% quarter-on-quarter and 15.39% year-on-year. This indicates that the company is still managing to enhance profitability amidst rising costs.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹8.7, marking a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year, further highlighting the company's strong financial performance.
Ksolves India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|37.7
|34.82
|+8.27%
|28.42
|+32.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.09
|14.84
|+15.16%
|11.95
|+43.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.51
|0.65
|-21.54%
|0.26
|+96.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|24.13
|22.25
|+8.45%
|16.66
|+44.84%
|Operating Income
|13.57
|12.57
|+7.96%
|11.76
|+15.39%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|13.6
|12.59
|+8.02%
|11.88
|+14.48%
|Net Income
|10.32
|9.19
|+12.3%
|8.94
|+15.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.7
|7.75
|+12.26%
|7.54
|+15.38%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹10.32Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹37.7Cr