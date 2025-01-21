Ksolves India Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 15.44% YOY, profit at ₹10.32 crore and revenue at ₹37.7 crore

Published21 Jan 2025, 11:07 AM IST
Ksolves India Q3 Results 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025

Ksolves India Q3 Results 2025:Ksolves India declared their Q3 results on 19 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust performance in the financial year. The topline increased by 32.65% year-on-year, with profit rising by 15.44%. The company reported a profit of 10.32 crore and revenue of 37.7 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ksolves India saw an 8.27% growth in revenue and a 12.3% increase in profit. This growth trajectory reflects the company's strong market presence and operational efficiency.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen significantly, showing a 15.16% increase quarter-on-quarter and a staggering 43.01% increase year-on-year. This surge in expenses could impact future margins if not managed effectively.

Ksolves India Q3 Results

Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income demonstrated positive growth, up by 7.96% quarter-on-quarter and 15.39% year-on-year. This indicates that the company is still managing to enhance profitability amidst rising costs.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at 8.7, marking a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year, further highlighting the company's strong financial performance.

Ksolves India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue37.734.82+8.27%28.42+32.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.0914.84+15.16%11.95+43.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.510.65-21.54%0.26+96.15%
Total Operating Expense24.1322.25+8.45%16.66+44.84%
Operating Income13.5712.57+7.96%11.76+15.39%
Net Income Before Taxes13.612.59+8.02%11.88+14.48%
Net Income10.329.19+12.3%8.94+15.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.77.75+12.26%7.54+15.38%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹10.32Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹37.7Cr

First Published:21 Jan 2025, 11:07 AM IST
