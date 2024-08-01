Kush Industries Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 53.2% YOY

Livemint
Published1 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Kush Industries Q1 Results Live : Kush Industries announced its Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024, with a 0% increase in revenue and a significant 53.2% decrease in loss compared to the same period last year.

The company also reported a 0% decrease in Selling, general & administrative expenses both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year.

Despite a 4.56% decline in operating income compared to the previous quarter, the operating income saw a notable 32.12% increase year-on-year.

The EPS for Q1 stands at -0.01, reflecting a 53.5% year-on-year increase.

Investors have seen positive returns from Kush Industries, with 11.15% return in the last week, 31.63% return over the last 6 months, and a 35.17% year-to-date return.

Currently, Kush Industries holds a market cap of 15.36 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 17.05 & 4.53 respectively.

Kush Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00+0%0+0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.010.01-0%0.01-0%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-100%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.030.03+12.98%0.04-26.65%
Operating Income-0.03-0.03-4.56%-0.04+32.12%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.01-0.01+7.33%-0.03+53.2%
Net Income-0.01-0.01+7.33%-0.03+53.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.01-0.01+7%-0.02+53.5%
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
