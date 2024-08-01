Kush Industries Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 53.2% YOY

Kush Industries Q1 Results Live : Kush Industries announced its Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024, with a 0% increase in revenue and a significant 53.2% decrease in loss compared to the same period last year.

The company also reported a 0% decrease in Selling, general & administrative expenses both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year.

Despite a 4.56% decline in operating income compared to the previous quarter, the operating income saw a notable 32.12% increase year-on-year.

The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹-0.01, reflecting a 53.5% year-on-year increase.

Investors have seen positive returns from Kush Industries, with 11.15% return in the last week, 31.63% return over the last 6 months, and a 35.17% year-to-date return.

Currently, Kush Industries holds a market cap of ₹15.36 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹17.05 & ₹4.53 respectively.

Kush Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 +0% 0 +0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.01 0.01 -0% 0.01 -0% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -100% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.03 0.03 +12.98% 0.04 -26.65% Operating Income -0.03 -0.03 -4.56% -0.04 +32.12% Net Income Before Taxes -0.01 -0.01 +7.33% -0.03 +53.2% Net Income -0.01 -0.01 +7.33% -0.03 +53.2% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.01 -0.01 +7% -0.02 +53.5%