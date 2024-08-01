Kush Industries Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 53.2% YOY

Kush Industries Q1 Results Live : Kush Industries announced its Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024, with a 0% increase in revenue and a significant 53.2% decrease in loss compared to the same period last year.
The company also reported a 0% decrease in Selling, general & administrative expenses both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year.
Despite a 4.56% decline in operating income compared to the previous quarter, the operating income saw a notable 32.12% increase year-on-year.
The EPS for Q1 stands at ₹-0.01, reflecting a 53.5% year-on-year increase.
Investors have seen positive returns from Kush Industries, with 11.15% return in the last week, 31.63% return over the last 6 months, and a 35.17% year-to-date return.
Currently, Kush Industries holds a market cap of ₹15.36 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹17.05 & ₹4.53 respectively.
Kush Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|+0%
|0
|+0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.01
|0.01
|-0%
|0.01
|-0%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-100%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.03
|0.03
|+12.98%
|0.04
|-26.65%
|Operating Income
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-4.56%
|-0.04
|+32.12%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.01
|-0.01
|+7.33%
|-0.03
|+53.2%
|Net Income
|-0.01
|-0.01
|+7.33%
|-0.03
|+53.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|+7%
|-0.02
|+53.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.01Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
