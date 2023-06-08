KVIC records 332% sales growth in last 9 years, achieves turnover of Rs. 1.34 lakh crore1 min read 08 Jun 2023, 08:53 PM IST
KVIC has set a new milestone by creating 9.54 lakhnew jobs in rural areas
New Delhi: The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has accomplished a remarkable feat by achieving an unprecedented 332% sales growth in the span of 9 years, resulting in a staggering turnover of over Rs. 1.34 lakh crore, the ministry of micro, small & medium enterprises said in a statement.
