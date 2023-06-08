New Delhi: The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has accomplished a remarkable feat by achieving an unprecedented 332% sales growth in the span of 9 years, resulting in a staggering turnover of over Rs. 1.34 lakh crore, the ministry of micro, small & medium enterprises said in a statement.

“In the last 9 financial years, there has been an unprecedented growth of 332% in the sale of indigenous Khadi products made by artisans in rural areas. While the turnover of Khadi and Village Industries products was Rs.31,154 crores in the financial year 2013-14, it has increased to the highest level of Rs.1,34,630 crores in the financial year 2022-23, which is the best ever achievement till now," the ministry said.

Similarly, KVIC has set a new milestone by creating 9,54,899 new jobs in rural areas, it added.

KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar has given the credit of this achievement to the true inspiration of Mahatma Gandhi, and the ‘Brand Shakti’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the tireless hard work of artisans working in remotest villages of the country.

He stated that Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has promoted Khadi on every platform in the country and abroad, due to which Khadi has attained a new peak of popularity.

He said today Khadi products are counted among the most trusted brands in the world. In the financial year 2013-14 to 2022-23, where there was an increase of 268% in the production of KVI products, the sales touched the figure of 332%, breaking all records. “This is the proof that the trust of the people of the country has augmented on ‘Make in India’, ‘Vocal for local’ and also for ‘Swadeshi products’," he added.