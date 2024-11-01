Kwality Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 35.83% YoY

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live : Kwality Pharmaceuticals declared their Q2 results on 30 Oct, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance with the topline increasing by 29.27% year-over-year, while profit surged by 35.83% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company reported a revenue growth of 12.43% and a profit increase of 1.36%, indicating consistent upward momentum.

However, the company faced rising Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which climbed by 5.96% quarter-over-quarter and saw a significant increase of 30.04% year-over-year, reflecting higher operational costs.

Despite the increase in expenses, Kwality Pharmaceuticals reported a robust operating income growth of 12.91% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 45.35% year-over-year, signaling strong operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹8.15, marking a 36.06% increase year-over-year, further highlighting the company's profitability growth.

In terms of market performance, Kwality Pharmaceuticals has delivered an impressive 18.93% return in the last week, a staggering 86.7% in the last six months, and an astonishing 133.09% return year-to-date.

Currently, Kwality Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of ₹966.96 Crores, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹944.8 and a low of ₹320, reflecting significant investor confidence.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 90.03 80.08 +12.43% 69.65 +29.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.31 9.73 +5.96% 7.92 +30.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.62 4.03 +14.84% 4.88 -5.37% Total Operating Expense 75 66.76 +12.34% 59.3 +26.46% Operating Income 15.04 13.32 +12.91% 10.35 +45.35% Net Income Before Taxes 12.55 11.12 +12.91% 8.17 +53.69% Net Income 8.47 8.36 +1.36% 6.24 +35.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.15 8.04 +1.37% 5.99 +36.06%