Kwality Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 35.83% YoY

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 29.27% YoY & profit increased by 35.83% YoY.

Livemint
Published1 Nov 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live : Kwality Pharmaceuticals declared their Q2 results on 30 Oct, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance with the topline increasing by 29.27% year-over-year, while profit surged by 35.83% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company reported a revenue growth of 12.43% and a profit increase of 1.36%, indicating consistent upward momentum.

However, the company faced rising Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which climbed by 5.96% quarter-over-quarter and saw a significant increase of 30.04% year-over-year, reflecting higher operational costs.

Despite the increase in expenses, Kwality Pharmaceuticals reported a robust operating income growth of 12.91% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 45.35% year-over-year, signaling strong operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 8.15, marking a 36.06% increase year-over-year, further highlighting the company's profitability growth.

In terms of market performance, Kwality Pharmaceuticals has delivered an impressive 18.93% return in the last week, a staggering 86.7% in the last six months, and an astonishing 133.09% return year-to-date.

Currently, Kwality Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of 966.96 Crores, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 944.8 and a low of 320, reflecting significant investor confidence.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue90.0380.08+12.43%69.65+29.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.319.73+5.96%7.92+30.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.624.03+14.84%4.88-5.37%
Total Operating Expense7566.76+12.34%59.3+26.46%
Operating Income15.0413.32+12.91%10.35+45.35%
Net Income Before Taxes12.5511.12+12.91%8.17+53.69%
Net Income8.478.36+1.36%6.24+35.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.158.04+1.37%5.99+36.06%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹8.47Cr
₹90.03Cr
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsKwality Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 35.83% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power share price

    440.05
    03:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    12.9 (3.02%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    686.05
    03:47 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -1.6 (-0.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.65
    03:43 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.2%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:54 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    4.7 (2.65%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    712.45
    03:49 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -51.7 (-6.77%)

    Aditya Birla Capital share price

    203.20
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -12.1 (-5.62%)

    PCBL share price

    410.80
    03:53 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -22.45 (-5.18%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    627.35
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -31.35 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Cipla share price

    1,553.20
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    135.75 (9.58%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,612.25
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    130 (8.77%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,781.00
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    205.4 (7.97%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,220.50
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    87.15 (7.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,355.00170.00
      Chennai
      81,361.00170.00
      Delhi
      81,513.00170.00
      Kolkata
      81,365.00170.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.