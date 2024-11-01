Kwality Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 35.83% YoY

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live : Kwality Pharmaceuticals declared their Q2 results on 30 Oct, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance with the topline increasing by 29.27% year-over-year, while profit surged by 35.83% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company reported a revenue growth of 12.43% and a profit increase of 1.36%, indicating consistent upward momentum.
However, the company faced rising Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which climbed by 5.96% quarter-over-quarter and saw a significant increase of 30.04% year-over-year, reflecting higher operational costs.
Despite the increase in expenses, Kwality Pharmaceuticals reported a robust operating income growth of 12.91% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 45.35% year-over-year, signaling strong operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹8.15, marking a 36.06% increase year-over-year, further highlighting the company's profitability growth.
In terms of market performance, Kwality Pharmaceuticals has delivered an impressive 18.93% return in the last week, a staggering 86.7% in the last six months, and an astonishing 133.09% return year-to-date.
Currently, Kwality Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of ₹966.96 Crores, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹944.8 and a low of ₹320, reflecting significant investor confidence.
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|90.03
|80.08
|+12.43%
|69.65
|+29.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.31
|9.73
|+5.96%
|7.92
|+30.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.62
|4.03
|+14.84%
|4.88
|-5.37%
|Total Operating Expense
|75
|66.76
|+12.34%
|59.3
|+26.46%
|Operating Income
|15.04
|13.32
|+12.91%
|10.35
|+45.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|12.55
|11.12
|+12.91%
|8.17
|+53.69%
|Net Income
|8.47
|8.36
|+1.36%
|6.24
|+35.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.15
|8.04
|+1.37%
|5.99
|+36.06%
