Kwality Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 35.83% YoY

Livemint

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Q2 Results Live : Kwality Pharmaceuticals declared their Q2 results on 30 Oct, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance with the topline increasing by 29.27% year-over-year, while profit surged by 35.83% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company reported a revenue growth of 12.43% and a profit increase of 1.36%, indicating consistent upward momentum.

However, the company faced rising Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which climbed by 5.96% quarter-over-quarter and saw a significant increase of 30.04% year-over-year, reflecting higher operational costs.

Despite the increase in expenses, Kwality Pharmaceuticals reported a robust operating income growth of 12.91% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 45.35% year-over-year, signaling strong operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 8.15, marking a 36.06% increase year-over-year, further highlighting the company's profitability growth.

In terms of market performance, Kwality Pharmaceuticals has delivered an impressive 18.93% return in the last week, a staggering 86.7% in the last six months, and an astonishing 133.09% return year-to-date.

Currently, Kwality Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of 966.96 Crores, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 944.8 and a low of 320, reflecting significant investor confidence.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue90.0380.08+12.43%69.65+29.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.319.73+5.96%7.92+30.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.624.03+14.84%4.88-5.37%
Total Operating Expense7566.76+12.34%59.3+26.46%
Operating Income15.0413.32+12.91%10.35+45.35%
Net Income Before Taxes12.5511.12+12.91%8.17+53.69%
Net Income8.478.36+1.36%6.24+35.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.158.04+1.37%5.99+36.06%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹8.47Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹90.03Cr

