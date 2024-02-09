Kwality Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 7% YoY

Kwality Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 38.95% & the profit increased by 7% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.13% and the profit increased by 23.32%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.06% q-o-q & decreased by 0.49% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 14.69% q-o-q & increased by 2.78% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.39 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 8.36% Y-o-Y.
Kwality Pharmaceuticals has delivered 7.2% return in the last 1 week, 24.14% return in the last 6 months and 19.05% YTD return.
Currently, Kwality Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹493.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹525 & ₹248 respectively.
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|78.09
|69.65
|+12.13%
|56.2
|+38.95%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.01
|7.92
|+1.06%
|8.05
|-0.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.82
|4.88
|-1.34%
|3.55
|+35.6%
|Total Operating Expense
|66.23
|59.3
|+11.68%
|44.66
|+48.3%
|Operating Income
|11.87
|10.35
|+14.69%
|11.54
|+2.78%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.75
|8.17
|+19.36%
|9.95
|-1.98%
|Net Income
|7.69
|6.24
|+23.32%
|7.19
|+7%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.39
|5.99
|+23.37%
|6.82
|+8.36%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.69Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹78.09Cr
