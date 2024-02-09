Kwality Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 7% YoY

Kwality Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 38.95% & the profit increased by 7% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.13% and the profit increased by 23.32%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.06% q-o-q & decreased by 0.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 14.69% q-o-q & increased by 2.78% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹7.39 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 8.36% Y-o-Y.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals has delivered 7.2% return in the last 1 week, 24.14% return in the last 6 months and 19.05% YTD return.

Currently, Kwality Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of ₹493.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹525 & ₹248 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 78.09 69.65 +12.13% 56.2 +38.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.01 7.92 +1.06% 8.05 -0.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.82 4.88 -1.34% 3.55 +35.6% Total Operating Expense 66.23 59.3 +11.68% 44.66 +48.3% Operating Income 11.87 10.35 +14.69% 11.54 +2.78% Net Income Before Taxes 9.75 8.17 +19.36% 9.95 -1.98% Net Income 7.69 6.24 +23.32% 7.19 +7% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.39 5.99 +23.37% 6.82 +8.36%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7.69Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹78.09Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!