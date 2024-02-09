Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Kwality Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 7% YoY

Livemint

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 38.95% YoY & profit increased by 7% YoY

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Q3 FY24 Results Live

Kwality Pharmaceuticals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 38.95% & the profit increased by 7% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.13% and the profit increased by 23.32%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.06% q-o-q & decreased by 0.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 14.69% q-o-q & increased by 2.78% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.39 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 8.36% Y-o-Y.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals has delivered 7.2% return in the last 1 week, 24.14% return in the last 6 months and 19.05% YTD return.

Currently, Kwality Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of 493.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of 525 & 248 respectively.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue78.0969.65+12.13%56.2+38.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.017.92+1.06%8.05-0.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.824.88-1.34%3.55+35.6%
Total Operating Expense66.2359.3+11.68%44.66+48.3%
Operating Income11.8710.35+14.69%11.54+2.78%
Net Income Before Taxes9.758.17+19.36%9.95-1.98%
Net Income7.696.24+23.32%7.19+7%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.395.99+23.37%6.82+8.36%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.69Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹78.09Cr

