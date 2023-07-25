L&T announces first ever buyback worth ₹10,000 crore4 min read 25 Jul 2023, 05:10 PM IST
The conglomerate will offer up to ₹3,000 per share, a 17% premium to current market price of ₹2,562, to shareholders willing to tender their shares in the buyback
Mumbai: Promoter-less construction and engineering behemoth Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) on Tuesday said it plans to buy back shares worth up to ₹10,000 crore from its public shareholders, in the first ever buyback offer in the conglomerate's eight-decade history.
