L&T Finance Holdings Ltd on Thursday said that its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending 30 June fell 73% to ₹148 crore, largely on incremental provisions taken by the lender to strengthen its balance sheet against the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

The lender recorded provisions worth Rs577 crore in Q1 FY21. It had recorded a net profit of ₹549 crore for the June quarter last year. Profit was lower than ₹241.90 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 6 analysts.

However, L&T Finance said that it had witnessed a considerable reduction in portfolio under moratorium for retail products from 79% in the March quarter to 44% in the June quarter.

For April-June quarter, retail businesses saw an improvement in the momentum on a month on month basis, the lender said. It financed over 10,000 farm equipment in June, an increase of 19% on a YoY basis. It expects retail disbursements to accelerate in Q2.

Asset quality showed improvement in the June quarter with gross stage 3 assets declining to 5.24% from 5.72% Q1 FY20, while net stage 3 assets reduced to 1.71% from 2.48%.

During the quarter L&T Finance received the first tranche of $ 50 million of the total $ 100 million External Commercial Borrowings(ECB) loan from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

"The focus of the quarter was restoring the collection rhythm and maintaining the asset quality, especially through on-field customer outreach in non-containment zones. Enhanced provisioning, stronger risk controls, ample liquidity, along with a resilient business model and the revival seen in the rural economy from June onwards, give us the confidence that we will bounce back faster to the pre-Covid levels than anticipated," said Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & CEO of L&T Finance.

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd lost 1.73% to close at ₹59.80, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 1.16% to close at 36,471.68.





